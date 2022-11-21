Popular Marina Market in Cork faces closure following rejection of planning application

The Marina Market became a popular destination for Cork people to get quality food during the pandemic

A popular quayside food market in Cork is facing the threat of closure following Cork City Council’s rejection of an application for its retention and expansion by the owners of the property.

The Marina Market was set up on Centre Park Road in September 2020 and attracts thousands of people each week, visitors who are drawn by more than 40 food vendors, a spacious seating area as well as special events.

The operators of the market, which backs onto Kennedy Quay and is close to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, are CPR Properties and the company lodged an application in January for the retention of a change of use from warehouse or distribution use to food emporium/market.

Last week the City Council rejected the application after planners said infrastructure on Kennedy Quay was “insufficient for the existing and proposed use” and the new plans, if agreed to, would generate increased pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle volumes on Kennedy Quay “over and above historical uses”.

Read More

Already a former Lord Mayor of Cork has called for the decision to be reconsidered and supporters of the market have pointed out that it’s popularity is such that Cork based companies wishing to attract new employees to the city cite their proximity to the centre as an attraction.

Among the vendors in the Marina Market are the Nua Asador run by Brazilian chef Victor Franca, a finalist in the prestigious Euro Torques Young Chef of the Year, who cooks a range of Brazilian cuisine using local meat and other ingredients sourced from around the county and the MKT stall which sells quality smash burgers.

It was described in a recent review entitled as Cork’s Ultimate Dining Out Guide as a ‘food truck on an epic scale’.

"From Nua Asador where any Tom Durcan steak can be cooked to your exact requirements over fire in under 10 minutes, to Poulet Vous Nashville fried chicken; Instagrammable Guji Coffee and Dinky Donuts; the best of the humble Irish spud at Prátaí to Kura sushi and Sultan’s Lebanese food and so much more,” wrote Kate Ryan of Flavour.ie.

"Craft fairs, art exhibitions and performances arealso packed into this once derelict space, now the place to hang out down by the river Lee.”

This weekend sees the market, which opens from 8am to 8pm seven days a week, open its Christmas event, Santa’s Magical Market.

Objections to the market’s plans were lodged by a company in a nearby location who said they had safety concerns.