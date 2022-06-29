Poor weather doesn’t dampen spirits for St John’s Well Mass on Mushera Mountain

Helping out at the St. John's Well Mass were Darragh Twomey, Gerdie Buckley, Kieran Lynch, Michael Lynch, John Twomey, John Dineen, Sheila Lehane and Brendan Kelleher. Picture John Tarrant

The summer Mass returned to Mushera Mountain at St. John’s Well celebrated by Canon John Fitzgerald, assisted by Fr. Paddy Byrne, Fr. Sean Tucker and Fr. James McSweeney

It wasn’t the best of weather but the occasion was marked by the presence of the Millstreet Parish Choir and Millstreet Pipe Band as crowds from across Duhallow, Muskerry and further afield convened at the picturesque location that salutes the popular feast day of St. John’s Day.

The annual staging has become tradition with patrons from the adjoining parishes from Kerry, North and Mid Cork. Those present viewed the ongoing work undertaken by both Coillte and the St John’s Well Committee over recent years and the huge project allows patrons a wonderful panoramic view of the Duhallow barony.

The Well is situated in a quiet and peaceful location for prayer and reflection, in addition to being a focal point for visitors thanks to its setting. St. John’s Well is readily accessible for the public – its updating beginning in the 1950’s on the placing of a picture of St.John at the Grotto.

Subsequently, the late Sonny Buckley constructed an altar followed by the formation of a special committee whose voluntary efforts put their talents together to erect a grotto and down through the years continue to maintain and create better facilities for visitors.

The first Mass at the Grotto was celebrated on Mid Summer’s Day in 1974 and, eight years later, the Stations of the Cross were officially blessed.

Similar to other Holy Wells, St. John’s holds a tradition and reputation for curing ailments.

Following the Mass, many moved on to the nearby platform stage for dancing into darkness to celebrate one of the great days of Irish summer.