Ploughing queen Annie Mae McHugh visits for Cork County Final

Tim Creedon, Macroom Ploughing Association, President, presenting the Millisle Cup to William Lyons, winner of local three furrow class at Macroom Ploughing Match (County Final) Picture: Peter Scanlan Photography

Tim Creedon, President of Macroom Ploughing Association, presenting prize money to Michael Buckley of Rusheen following his win at Macroom Ploughing Match (County Final) Picture: Peter Scanlan Photography

Alan Lynch, winner of the three furrow reversible class, at the Macroom Ploughing match (County Final) Picture: Peter Scanlan Photography

Michael Ryan from Clonakilty on his vintage Massey Ferguson in the hydraulic vintage class at the Macroom Ploughing Match (County Final) Picture: Peter Scanlan Photography

WIlliam O'Connell, Ballinagree, Annie Mae McHugh, Managing Director of National Ploughing Association, JJ Delaney, winner of Senior Horse Class, Jeremiah Delaney, winner of U-40 Horse Class and Annie Marie McHugh of NPA pictured at Macroom Ploughing Match (County Final) Picture: Peter Scanlan Photography

Richard Hinchion, Tim Creedon, President of Macroom Ploughing Association, Annie Mae McHugh, NPA, Connie Buckley, Chairman of MPA, Annie Marie McHugh, Rosemary O'Riordan, Secretary MPA and Breda Kelleher MPA. Macroom Ploughing Match (County Final) Picture: Peter Scanlan Photography

THE Queen of the Ploughing herself Annie Mae McHugh, was the guest of honour at Teergay near Macroom on Sunday as the local ploughing association celebrated its golden jubilee by hosting the county final.

And the furrows ploughed by the different competitors across the different classes were straight enough to serve as set squares for techncal drawing students.

“The site nestling between the River Lee and the River Toon provided a tough challenge for the competitors,” said Macroom Ploughing Association treasurer Richard Hinchion.

“We were delighted to welcome Annie May McHugh, the managing director of the National Ploughing Association and her daughter Anna Marie,” he added.

“There’s a strong committee here and we don’t do things by half.

“We were thrilled to put on such a good show for our fiftieth.”

The winner of the senior class was Kieran Coakley while John O’Donovan won the intermediate competition. Stacey O’Sullivan emerged as Ladies’ Champion and Niall O’Driscoll was crowned champion in the Under 28 class.