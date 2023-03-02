Ploughing queen Annie Mae McHugh visits for Cork County Final

THE Queen of the Ploughing herself Annie Mae McHugh, was the guest of honour at Teergay near Macroom on Sunday as the local ploughing association celebrated its golden jubilee by hosting the county final.
And the furrows ploughed by the different competitors across the different classes were straight enough to serve as set squares for techncal drawing students.
“The site nestling between the River Lee and the River Toon provided a tough challenge for the competitors,” said Macroom Ploughing Association treasurer Richard Hinchion.
“We were delighted to welcome Annie May McHugh, the managing director of the National Ploughing Association and her daughter Anna Marie,” he added.
“There’s a strong committee here and we don’t do things by half.
“We were thrilled to put on such a good show for our fiftieth.”
The winner of the senior class was Kieran Coakley while John O’Donovan won the intermediate competition. Stacey O’Sullivan emerged as Ladies’ Champion and Niall O’Driscoll was crowned champion in the Under 28 class.