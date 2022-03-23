Pledges of €30,000+ for Gougane appeal

An Bórd Pleamála have allowed a seven turibne windfarm to go ahead on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra.

WELL over €30,000 has been collected or pledged by supporters of the appeal against a decision by An Bórd Pleanála to grant planning permission for a windfarm on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra.

While the backers of the appeal by Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, the local development committee in Ballingeary, have set themselves a target of €95,000 to fund their legal case, the spokesman for the group, Gougane Barra Hotel owner Neil Lucey, said the campaign feels ‘well supported’.

“We’re really grateful for the support we’re getting - it shows that a lot of people feel as we do that this proposed wind farm is not right for this location.”

While there’s approximately €13,000 committed on the idonate.ie website for ‘Save Gougane Barra’, the campaign has also received pledges which bring the overall amount to over €30,000.

The campaign has pledged to repay people who pledge money via Paypal, less money transfer fees, in the case that they win their appeal in the High Court

“This is a lesson we learned from other campaigns, including the campaign in west Wicklow,” Mr Lucey said.

The Bórd Pleanála decision to grant planning permission for a windfarm with seven turbines of 178.5m in height plus four battery units and ancillary works after it had been rejected by Cork County Council has been condemned on many fronts since it was announced in early February. Cork County Councillors unaminously condemned the decision at their meeting on February 14.

The campaigners against Wingleaf proposal for Curraglass and Derrydonee have long argued that they are not against renewable energy but oppose the location of this wind farm.

Mr. Lucey also said the campaign was encouraged by the decision of the High Court last week in relation to the proposed Derrybrien windfarm in Co. Galway. In that case ESB Renewables were ordered to decommission a windfarm with seventy turbines after the High Court refused an application for substitute consent for the development in the Slieve Aughty Mountains in Co. Galway. The location for the windfarm was in the news in 2003 when a peat slide led to a huge fish kill. The peat slide was blamed on excavations for the wind farm.

The decision to decommission the 70 turbines followed twenty years in which local people had argued that aspects of the development were problematic.

The Gougane Barra Hotel owner also said that they were encouraged by the launch last week of a scheme to encourage off shore wind farms by Environmnent Minister Eamon Ryan.