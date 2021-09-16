Cork

Platform dancers set to return to slopes of Mushera

It's been two years since a platform dance on the slpes of Mushera. Expand

It's been two years since a platform dance on the slpes of Mushera.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

IT’s time to shine up your dancing shoes as the days of platform dancing are making a comeback after a two year pandemic hiatus.

The platform on the slopes of Mushera, near the entrance to the Millstreet Country Park, will be ringing with the music of Lee Sound on Sunday week, September 26, as the first platform dance since September 2019 gets underway.

“It’s only a one off event to show we’re still alive and kicking,” organiser Rita O’Sullivan told The Corkman. She addethat they hope to be back in full swing with the dances in the Summer of 2022.

“We’re expecting people to come along and take precautions as they deem appropriate, they might only want to sit in the car and listen to the music, they will be welcome.”

Rita said that some couples would be enticed back onto the platform while there would be dances also which would involve minimal contact.

Dancing will be out in the open air but a marquee will be available in case the weather turns against staying outside.

“We’re expecting people to be careful as they see fit,” said Rita. “We want to get back dancing but we want it to be safe for everybody most of all.”

