Planning permission sought for ‘significant’ multi-million Coachford College expansion plan

The principal of Coachford College, Áine Máire Ní Fhaoláin; deputy principals Edward Williamson & Diarmuid Hickey ; Board of Management members, Elizabeth Thompson, Joanne O’Keeffe, John Clifford Niamh Lehane & John O’Riordan: Enda McWeeney, Cork ETB; Deputy Aindrias Moynihan TD; students Danny Buckley & Ericka O’Sullivan and Jackie Carroll, MCOH Architects with the new building project plans recently submitted for planning approval, at Coachford College, Coachford, Co. Cork. Photos: Jim Coughlan.

DETAILS of an ambitious plan to significantly expand the campus at Coachford College to cater for a student population of up to 1,000 pupils have been unveiled.

The planning application submitted to Cork County Council by the Cork Education and Training Board makes provision for a new school building, that principal Áine-Máire Ní Fhaoláin said would further enhance learning and well-being within the local community “for generations to come.”

It is part of a €33 million investment that will cover the cost of both the new Coachford building and 2,259 sq metre extension at Coláiste Ghobnatan in Baile Mhúirne that will expand the student population there to 300.

The proposed new 10,900 sq metre building at Coachford College, which will rise to three storeys high, will incorporate 37 general classrooms and a comprehensive of specialist facilities including music, multimedia, arts/craft & home economics and construction studies rooms, science labs, a four- classroom special education needs suite, library and PE hall.

It will also include new site entrances, car parking and drop-off areas, new ball-courts, and a new playing pitch.

The CETB Director of Organisation Support and Development, Enda McWeeney, said the new building would be able to cater for a long-term enrolment of 1,000 pupils.

“This is a very significant development for the community of Coachford, which will yield enormous return for our students and their future education,” said Mr McWeeney.

"This promising development serves as an incredibly good news story for the Coachford region and its hinterland.

Ms Ní Fhaoláin said the submission of the planning application was a “hugely significant step in the development of our new school complex”

“This new building will provide state of the art facilities to match the excellence in teaching and learning that has long been the hallmark of Coachford College,” said Ms Ní Fhaoláin.

“It is a testament to the support and commitment of all the members of our school community over many years. We look forward to providing our broad curriculum in world class infrastructure, which will further enhance learning and well-being for generations to come,” she added.

The Design Team for the Coachford College project is headed by McCarthy O’Hora Architects, working in conjunction with Kane Crowe Kavanagh Ltd, Malone O’Regan Consulting Engineers, Semple McKillop Ltd and Reddy Architecture & Urbanism.

The submission of the planning application has been warmly welcomed by Cork North-West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, who described it as a “significant milestone”. for the school.

“Huge background work done to get to advance the journey to a new school and while there is much more to be done before it is finished, it is great to reach this significant milestone and thanks to all involved,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“The Coachford Area is continuing to grow and the school has a strong reputation, attracting students throughout the Lee Valley. The new facilities enhance the school experience and well-being of our local community into the future,” he added.