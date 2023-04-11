Planning permission granted for Cork Gaeltacht digital centre

It is hoped that work will now get underway before the end of 2023 on Údarás na Gaeltachta's Regional Digital Enterprise Centre at the former Coláiste Íosagáin boarding school in Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney.

Cork County Council has given the go ahead for a €5m regional digital centre which will be based in an iconic former secondary school in the Múscraí Gaeltacht village of Baile Mhúirne after it granted planning permission to Údarás na Gaeltachta to go ahead with the project.

The Gaeltacht enterprise agency had originally sought planning permission for a planned regional digital centre at Coláiste Íosagáin in July 2019 and had been given the green light for the project but during preparatory work they discovered issues with a building located to the rear of the main building, the former boarding school’s dining hall.

The issues which led to a protracted to and fro process regarding the planning permission application regarding the refectory building demolition and replacement included the impact on bats and water levels locally.

While Údarás na Gaeltachta has secured €2.7m from the Regional Enterprise Fund and the agency has also committed more than €1m from its own funds but increasing construction costs and the revised plans mean that the overall price tag for the project is likely to increase to well over €5m.

It is envisaged that additional funding will be sought to cover the shortfall and the next step will be to process tenders for the work and to ascertain how much additional finance will be required. #

The first phase of a multi-stage development of the former boarding school, which was opened by the De La Salle Order in 1940 and continued as a preparatory teacher training college before becoming a secondary school in the 1960s and eventually closing in 1990, envisages a remote hub facility for several small businesses, a training base, exhibition hall and offices for agencies such as Údarás na Gaeltachta itself and local community organisations.

The initial proposal set out an ambition to employ 75 people directly with up to 45 indirect positions. The plan proposed that there would be 45 new start up companies based in the centre and this would add considerably to up to 320 full time jobs in full time