Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plan to develop new enterprise hub in Kanturk is given the green light

Expand
Expand

Close

/

corkman

PLANNERS with Cork County Council have given the green light to a plan to develop a new enterprise centre at a disused building in the heart of Kanturk town.

In May of last year an application for the facility was lodged with the authority in the name of Jeremiah Fitzpatrick Ltd for the facility in the building on Percival Street.

Privacy