Plan to develop new enterprise hub in Kanturk is given the green light

PLANNERS with Cork County Council have given the green light to a plan to develop a new enterprise centre at a disused building in the heart of Kanturk town.

In May of last year an application for the facility was lodged with the authority in the name of Jeremiah Fitzpatrick Ltd for the facility in the building on Percival Street.

It made provision for the change of use of the former retail units fronting onto the street into a communal enterprise hub for small businesses, with parking for 13 vehicles.

Following three requests for further information about the development, it emerged this week that council officials have finally granted the development planning permission.

The man behind the ambitious development, local businessman Pat Fitzpatrick, said the plan is to create an open plan office with up to 16 ‘hotdesks’/work stations that can be used by different people at any given time, a conference room and a separate unit that could be used by a small business with five of six employees.

Having worked in the IT sector before taking over the family business, Pat said it became obvious to him that an enterprise hub was badly needed in Kanturk.

“A lot of development taken place in Kanturk over recent years resulting in the establishment of numerous of new, small local businesses. While we do have very strong broadband locally, a problem faced by these businesses was finding suitable office space,” said Pat.

“This hub will address that problem. It will also offer employees of existing companies in Cork City for example an opportunity to work closer to home rather than having to commute long distances to get to their offices,” he added.

Pat said the initial plan had been to have the hub up and running a couple of years ago. However, the development was stalled due to the Covid pandemic.

“Now that the plan been given the go-ahead by the council we can start the process of finally seeing it come to fruition. My grandfather had a business on the Percival Street site and my father has a civil engineering business there so it is great to see that family tradition continue,” said Pat.

“There is a quite a bit of work to be done as there is just the shell of the building but it will be wonderful to see it given a new lease of life and put to practical use,” he added.

News that the enterprise hub has been given the go-ahead has been welcomed by Cllr John Paul O’Shea, who had made a representation to planners in favour of the development.

“This will be a most welcome addition that will help foster indigenous new enterprises, create local jobs and help bolster Kanturks’s growing reputation as a great place to do business in,” said Cllr O’Shea.