Pilot solar scheme to light Cork’s byroads in the dark

The roads around Ballynoe in east Cork near Castlelyons are getting the benefit of the sun these past few nights following the initiation of a new Cork County Council pilot scheme in the area.
Two roads in the district are now being lit by battery supported solar power street lamps, lights which ramp up as people approach and dim as they depart.
The sensor controlled lights are powered by batteries which are regenerated by solar power each days.
This is new pilot scheme which, if proven successful and effective, has the potential to be rolled out in other parts of the county, making more and more rural roads safer for late night walkers and cyclists.