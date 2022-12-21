Cork

Pilot solar scheme to light Cork’s byroads in the dark

The Ballynoe pilot scheme Expand

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The roads around Ballynoe in east Cork near Castlelyons are getting the benefit of the sun these past few nights following the initiation of a new Cork County Council pilot scheme in the area.

Two roads in the district are now being lit by battery supported solar power street lamps, lights which ramp up as people approach and dim as they depart.

