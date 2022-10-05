Pilot project will see patients treated at Mallow General Hospital to help ease the pressure on Cork’s emergency departments

Mallow General Hospital (MGH) is set to be the testing ground for a pilot project aimed at relieving the mounting pressure on Cork’s stretched hospital emergency departments.

If successful the initiative, which will test the feasibility of ambulances bringing patients to the MGH instead of emergency departments (ED’s) in Cork City, could be rolled out other ‘model 2’ hospitals across the country.

The need to relieve the pressure of Cork’s ED’s was yet again underscored on Wednesday, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) ‘trolley watch’ showing there were 65 patients on trolleys at the Cork University Hospital and 21 at the Mercy University Hospital, both of which are categorised as being ‘model 3’ facilities.

A spokesperson for the HSE’s South/Southwest Hospital Group, which oversees the MGH, said the National Ambulance Service (NAS) pilot programme would assess whether it would be feasible and safe for paramedics to transport patients to the hospital’s Medical Assessment Unit for treatment.

“There are strict clinical and geographic criteria that must be met before the patient is brought to MGH,” said the spokesperson.

They said that an end date has yet to be set for the pilot project as this will depend on how its effectiveness is judged once a sufficient number of patients have been treated in this way.

“If successful the model could be used in other Model 2 hospitals,” said the spokesperson.

Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock welcomed the pilot, saying any project that would increase activity levels at the MGH was a good thing.

He said that based on clarification he sought, the pilot will run if someone has already been an in-patient at MGH.

Should they require hospital treatment or if an ambulance is called out within two-weeks of them being discharged, a protocol is in place for engagement between a paramedic and an on-call consultant to asses if the patient should be taken back to the MGH or directly to an emergency department in Cork City.

“It is my understanding the pilot is at an early stage and there has so far been a very small number of people involved. If we can develop a protocol that allows for more people to be treated in Mallow General Hospital where an ambulance is called, and this prevents people from having to go to an emergency department if it is appropriate to do so, this would be good for Mallow General Hospital,” said Deputy Sherlock. ,”

“Hospitals like Mallow present an excellent opportunity for taking capacity out of Cork and improves conditions for patients and front-line healthcare staff,” he added.