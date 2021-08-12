Pilot pedestrianisation plan for Mallow’s Main Street

Cork County Council is to pedestrianise a section of Mallow's Thomas Davis Street for six Saturday afternoon's from September 25

THE majority of businesses in Mallow town centre have backed a pilot scheme that will see a large section of the town’s Main Street pedestrianised for one weekend afternoon.

Under the initiative Thomas Davis Street (Main Street) will be closed off to vehicular traffic between 2pm and 7pm on six consecutive Saturday afternoon’s from September 25 until October 30.

The measure, which is being introduced in a bid to encourage more people to visit and shop in the town, will be in effect from the junction of Thomas Davis St and William O’Brien St (opposite the former Town Hall) to the junction at the Clock House.

It will see vehicular access strictly limited during the above set time, with facilitating pedestrians and outdoor dining at establishments along the route.

Cork County Council Deputy chief executive James Fogarty said the measure is being introduced following an extensive consultation and active engagement process with local businesses.

Feedback from the process showed that 84% of the businesses on both William O’Brien Street and Thomas Davis Street have backed the scheme.

“We surveyed businesses in the area and found that more than eight of ten of them were in favour of the plan,” said Mr Fogarty.

He said the initiative would be closely monitored by the council, local councillors and Mallow Chamber over the course of the trial to monitor its impact.

“In particular we will monitor its impact on the town, on businesses and on traffic flow. We also welcome public feedback and encourage locals and visitors to the town to let us know about their experiences during the pilot phase,” said Mr Fogarty.

As the pilot pedestrianisation progresses, the Kanturk Mallow Municipal District team will further engage with councillors, Mallow Chamber and other Mallow representative bodies on the pilot project,” he added.

It is understood all the feedback will be used to determine if the scheme could be extended in the future.

The initiative has been welcomed by local county councillor Gearóid Murphy, who said it important that the council had engaged extensively with local stakeholders on the scheme.

“This fits in well with the council’s overall plans for Mallow’s public spaces and I hope it is a success,” said Cllr Murphy.