Photos show home grown talent gracing the stage in Meelin for variety show

Joe Collins was the Postman in the American Wake Sketch at the Meelin Amateur Dramatics Variety Show.

Deon Field, Evan Biggane, Ryan McCarthy, Katelyn McCarthy, Shane Vaughan and Amy O’ Connor were pupils in ‘The School Sketch’ with Fr. Denis Stritch taking on the role of School Master at the Meelin Amateur Dramatics Variety Show.

Gráinne O’ Sullivan, Megan Field, Lauren Biggane, Sinéad O’ Sullivan, Kate O’ Neill and Sarah Vaughan were members of the Choir at the Meelin Amateur Dramatics Variety Show.

The Cast of ‘The American Wake’ all set to go on stage at the Meelin Amateur Dramatics Variety Show.

Hannah O’ Callaghan and Nancy Lehane performed ‘Saving Grace’ and ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ at the Meelin Amateur Dramatics Variety Show.

The cream of home grown talent graced the stage in Meelin Community Centre last weekend, when over two nights the local Amateur Dramatics Society hosted their immensely popular Variety Show after an absence of three years.

Sold out productions on both Friday and Saturday nights portrayed an array of comedy sketches, music song and dance. The local school children sang in the choir and performed a hilarious sketch with Fr. Denis Stritch acting as the Schoolmaster.

Music and song was provided by local songstresses Meadhbh Walsh, Nancy Lehane and Hannah O’ Callaghan while Willie O’ Sullivan and Joe Collins gave a rousing rendition of ‘Meelin on the Hill’.

Denis Lehane turned his hand to scriptwriting and took the audience back in time to the era of the American Wake. This was just one of the many entertaining sketches on the night. The local ABBA group which included Maura, Kate, Mollie and Naoise delighted the audience with a song and dance routine followed by storyteller Chris O’ Sullivan who had the audience in fits of laughter.

“It was a great night’s entertainment and all funds raised are going to Meelin Hall and Meelin Amateur Dramatics” PRO Bernie Collins said.

“Meelin Amateur Dramatics was set up in 2019 as we felt there was a gap in our area for young people to express their creativity. In the past, Meelin had a very successful drama group that presented plays both at home and outside venues.

In fact one of our cast was also in the original drama group and provides valuable insights and help. We did a variety show in 2020, however due to Covid we had to postpone any further events until this year” Bernie said.

“We are very lucky to have such a fine well maintained hall with a great stage and lighting facilities. The Hall Committee works tirelessly to maintain the hall and organise weekly events such as Yoga and Pilates” she added.

Meanwhile, members of Meelin Amateur Dramatics are encouraging more locals to join as this year saw some new people take to the stage for the first time.

“We would like to stage a play in the future and with the enthusiasm over the last couple of nights we’ll go from strength to strength” Bernie said with a smile.