Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Photos show audiences return in droves as panto hits the right note

A colourful cast from the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Genie O'Leary from Cullen and David O'Connor, Knocknagree peforming in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cowgirls Elaina Brosnan, Knocknagree; Aoife Murphy, Rathmore; Aine Fitzpatrick, Knocknagree; Ali Doyle, Gneeveguilla, Ava Twomey, Rathmore and Christine Moynihan, Rathmore part of the Marian Players panto cast Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Knocknagree's David O'Connor added to the all star cast in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cork representatives Jim O'Sullivan, Rathcoole; Eileen Hartnett, Banteer; Miriam O'Sullivan, Millstreet; Ciara Guerin, Ballydaly and Denis O'Shea, Derrinagree enjoyed participating in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand
A lively opening to the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Sheriff Foghorn Leghorn played by Jimmy Kelly and Dame Annie Oakley played by Conor Lenihan in a scene from the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Jayme Lenihan, Millstreet and Eabha Healy, Glenflesk performing the Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers classic &quot;Islands in the Stream&quot; during the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

A colourful cast from the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

A colourful cast from the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Genie O'Leary from Cullen and David O'Connor, Knocknagree peforming in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Genie O'Leary from Cullen and David O'Connor, Knocknagree peforming in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Cowgirls Elaina Brosnan, Knocknagree; Aoife Murphy, Rathmore; Aine Fitzpatrick, Knocknagree; Ali Doyle, Gneeveguilla, Ava Twomey, Rathmore and Christine Moynihan, Rathmore part of the Marian Players panto cast Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Cowgirls Elaina Brosnan, Knocknagree; Aoife Murphy, Rathmore; Aine Fitzpatrick, Knocknagree; Ali Doyle, Gneeveguilla, Ava Twomey, Rathmore and Christine Moynihan, Rathmore part of the Marian Players panto cast Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Knocknagree's David O'Connor added to the all star cast in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Knocknagree's David O'Connor added to the all star cast in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Cork representatives Jim O'Sullivan, Rathcoole; Eileen Hartnett, Banteer; Miriam O'Sullivan, Millstreet; Ciara Guerin, Ballydaly and Denis O'Shea, Derrinagree enjoyed participating in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Cork representatives Jim O'Sullivan, Rathcoole; Eileen Hartnett, Banteer; Miriam O'Sullivan, Millstreet; Ciara Guerin, Ballydaly and Denis O'Shea, Derrinagree enjoyed participating in the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

A lively opening to the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

A lively opening to the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Sheriff Foghorn Leghorn played by Jimmy Kelly and Dame Annie Oakley played by Conor Lenihan in a scene from the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Sheriff Foghorn Leghorn played by Jimmy Kelly and Dame Annie Oakley played by Conor Lenihan in a scene from the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Jayme Lenihan, Millstreet and Eabha Healy, Glenflesk performing the Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers classic &quot;Islands in the Stream&quot; during the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

Jayme Lenihan, Millstreet and Eabha Healy, Glenflesk performing the Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers classic "Islands in the Stream" during the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

/

A colourful cast from the Marian Players panto Dame Annie Goes West. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

After missing out in the past two years owing to Covid, the Rathmore based Marian Players has returned with their popular panto and the 2023 presentation centres on a country theme ‘Dame Annie Goes West’.

Those associated in the 34th production are maintaining a long and valued theatrical tradition from the Sliabh Luachra Region of North West Cork and East Kerry. Packed with great songs and dance routines, hilarious comedy, sumptuous sets and special effects, a crowd puller is a definite over the coming days.

Privacy