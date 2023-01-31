Photos show audiences return in droves as panto hits the right note

After missing out in the past two years owing to Covid, the Rathmore based Marian Players has returned with their popular panto and the 2023 presentation centres on a country theme ‘Dame Annie Goes West’.

Those associated in the 34th production are maintaining a long and valued theatrical tradition from the Sliabh Luachra Region of North West Cork and East Kerry. Packed with great songs and dance routines, hilarious comedy, sumptuous sets and special effects, a crowd puller is a definite over the coming days.

Spokesperson Val Moynihan expressed delight on the return to a production that features a key Duhallow involvement.

“The main ingredients are the wealth of local talent who will be presenting a show which is stuffed with comedy where all concerned embark on numerous twists and turns. This is our 34th production, the fact it’s running this long tells you it’s a very enjoyable event, we settled for a country and western theme with cowboys, indians and gunfights adding to the mayhem” he said.

“The cast includes many familiar faces in addition to new talent from East Kerry and into Western Duhallow. We have about 70 children and 50 adults taking part, again, it says something of its appeal and popularity with members drawn from both sides of the county bounds”, said Val.

Jointly produced by Brian Hickey and Eilish Coakley, lead role of Ruby Sparkles is played by Carmel O’Keeffe with Jimmy Kelly as Sheriff Foghorn Leghorn. Millstreet brother and sister Conor and Jayme Lenihan are involved, Conor plays Dame Annie Oakley with Jayme in the role of John Waynejons.

Mary Hickey performs as Butch Cascarino with Brian Hickey as Sun Burnt Hero. Elsewhere, taking centre stage are David O’Connor, Éabha Healy, Mike Cronin, Matt Riordan, Genie O’Leary, Brian Kelly, Rosie Healy, John O’Donoughue and David Reen.

A large chorus adds to the enjoyment of the production and the enthusiastic cast is supported by young boys and girls drawn from local national schools. Indeed the songs and chorus are lively and foot tapping from such artists as Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner, Glen Campbell, Joe Dolan to Garth Brooks, Nathan Carter and many more.

No surprise ‘The Wagon Wheel’ set the second half alive while Eabha Healy and Jayme Linehan delivered a powerful rendition of ‘Islands in the Stream’ with John O’Donoughue singing ‘Home to Donegal’. And the Derry Healy rendition of ‘Friends in Low Places’ delighted the audience.

Showtimes for the remainder of the Rathmore Panto are Thursday, February 2 (7.30pm), Saturday, February 4 (7.30pm) and a matinee on Sunday, February 5 (3pm).

All proceeds from this year’s Panto go to Kerry Parents Friends, for further information and bookings, contact 085-2031730.