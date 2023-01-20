PHOTO GALLERY: Students from Cork and throughout Ireland among UCC entrance scholarship recipients

Students from throughout Cork and around Ireland were among those presented with UCC entrance scholarships at an awards event in the university in Cork on Thursday.
The awards were presented by UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran.
Of the 239 scholarships presented, 200 students achieved 625 CAO points in the Leaving Certificate exams. The students represent 116 schools in Ireland and 1 school in Poland.
In addition to the 218 Quercus Entrance Scholarships, 10 students received the BEd Gaeilge scholarship, 7 students were presented with the Mary Ryan Language Scholarship, 6 students were awarded the Keliher Entrance Scholarship and 2 students gained the Kavanagh Celtic Civilization Scholarship.