PHOTO GALLERY: Students from Cork and throughout Ireland among UCC entrance scholarship recipients

Seán, Siobhán and Conor Ó Coileáin from Model Farm Road, at the UCC Entrance Scholarship awards evening this week. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Dara, Chloe and Michael Fortune from Co Wexford, at the UCC Entrance Scholarships presentation this week. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Vivienne Gleeson, Midleton, Hannah Hurley, Cobh and Clodagh Fox, Glanmire at the Presentation Evening for the UCC Entrance Scholarships this week. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Prof Frank Buckley UCC and Andrew Lindsay UCC with Jack Cotter, Ballincollig, Ronan Barry, Killavullen, and Sean Ó Coileáin, Model Farm Road, at the UCC Entrance Scholarships Presentation this week. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

UCC president Professor John O'Halloran with Ferghal Desmond from Cork City and Fiona Naughton of the Naughton Founation at the presentation of the UCC Entrance Scholarships this week. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Sabhbh Meenan, Banteer, Aideen Mitchel, Midleton, and Chloe Fortune, Co Wexford, who were presented with scholarships at the UCC Entrance Scholarships evening this week. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Sean Mannion and Beibhinn Dilger from Athenry, at the UCC entrance scholarship evening, as UCC celebrates the high academic achievement of 239 students Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Tamsin Giltinan, Carrigaline and Clodagh O'Mahony, Glanmire, at the ,UCC entrance scholarship evening to recognise the high academic achievement of 239 students Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Free Pic No Repro Fee 19 01 2023 Clemens Jansen, Mallow, Aisling Healy, Mallow and Even Daly, Kinsale, at the UCC entrance scholarship evening, as UCC celebrates the high academic achievement of 239 students Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Students from throughout Cork and around Ireland were among those presented with UCC entrance scholarships at an awards event in the university in Cork on Thursday.

The awards were presented by UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran.