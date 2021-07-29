Peter McVerry Trust unveils plan to expand its network of Cork homes

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at the launch of the Peter McVerry Trust five-year strategic plan flanked by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelly. Photos: Graham Seely.

ACCORDING to Fr Peter McVerry the solution to Ireland’s homelessness crisis is a simple one - “provide people with more homes”.

That was the crux of his message at the start of the Peter McVerry Trust’s five-year strategic plan (2021 – 2015), which was launched last Friday in Cork by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The launch coincided with the opening of the national housing and homeless charity’s new southern regional office on Cork’s North Main Street, where they have also secured five new single-bed apartments for clients.

Under the strategic plan the Trust aims to build on its current portfolio of in 54 units in Cork and Kerry, including its eight-apartment development in Fermoy, to more than 200 by the end of this year.

In his message Fr McVerry wrote that the trust will continue to make “a small but significant” contribution to reducing homelessness over the next five-years.

“Our aim is to provide as many homeless people as our resources allow with their basic human right – a place to call home,” wrote Fr McVerry.

He said the thrust of the plan will be to provide long-term accommodation for homeless people as opposed to expanding hostel services, which he said ought to be a “temporary, and short term, measure.”

“Since most homeless people today are single, our focus is on expanding the provision of one-bed apartments, which are in very short supply nationally, as rapidly as our resources allow,” wrote Fr McVerry.

He went on to write that for homeless people with multiple needs, such as addiction, mental health of behaviour issues; the charity was committed to the ‘Housing First’ model, which offers people permanent accommodation with a high level of support.

Fr McVerry pledged the Trust would continue to invest in addition treatment services, provide and seek training and employment opportunities for homeless people and advocate for policies it believes will reduce and eventually eliminate homelessness.

Speaking at the launch An Taoiseach described the Trust as “valuable partner” in the Government’s efforts to tackle homelessness and that “the bold targets set out in the plan will strengthen the ongoing efforts to tackle the issue of homelessness in Cork and right across the country”.

“I am particularly impressed by the volume of one-bedroom homes that Peter McVerry Trust intends to deliver, as we know this is crucial for the successful delivery of important programmes such as Housing First,” he added.

Peter McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle 70% of all their planned units will be one-bed apartments spread across multiple small scale developments.

“In the southern region of Cork and Kerry we have 54 homes at present and a pipeline of a further 179 so we are hoping that by the end of next year we will have over 230 social housing units across Cork and Kerry,” said Mr Doyle.

“The plan sees the Trust set the largest target set by an approved housing body through Housing First as we set out to deliver 600 additional units by the end of 2025. This will bring to 2,000 the number of homes and keys to the doors we have been able to provide nationally,” he added.