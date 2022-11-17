Peter McVerry Trust delivering for Cork’s homeless

The first social housing scheme developed by the Peter McVerry Trust in Cork at an apartment block in Fermoy (above) that had lain idle for a number of years.

THE recently published Peter McVerry Trust annual report for 2021 has shown the charity supported almost 300 people experiencing homelessness across Cork during the year.

The the national housing and homeless charity provides low-threshold entry services, primarily to younger people and vulnerable adults with complex needs, and offers pathways out of homelessness based on the principles of the Housing First model.

During 2021 the Trust expanded its footprint across Cork, a key element of that being the opening of their Southern Regional Office on Cork’s North Main Street.

Their staff have provided housing support to local people impacted by homelessness and work closely with both Cork local authorities to deliver new social housing homes across the region.

Peter McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle said they are keen advocates of re-purposing derelict premises for social housing, with 85% of the housing stock in their pipeline coming through regeneration projects.

The charity also delivered 22 new social homes from derelict or vacant properties in Cork during 2021, including sites in Youghal and Carrigaline.

“In 2021, working in partnership with our colleagues in Cork City and Cork County Councils, we progressed a number of social housing schemes across the Cork region with a major focus on securing and delivering more one-bedroom homes for single people impacted by homelessness,” said Mr Doyle.

This year the Trust has significantly ramped up the delivery of new homes, developing a further 65 units across the city and county including a recent development in Fairhill, with further schemes in the pipeline at sites in Charleville and Bantry.

Mr Doyle said the charity is also progressing a number of multi-unit projects in the centre of Cork City and plans to deliver 113 social homes for homeless people in Cork during 2023.

“At Peter McVerry Trust we’re focused on finding practical and sustainable solutions to the homeless crisis, which today touches every county in Ireland. We’ve been working in Cork since 2019 and have seen a yearly increase in the number of people we’re supporting – we’re now active in 11 towns across the county,” said Mr Doyle.

In 2020 an apartment block in Fermoy that had lain idle since being built at the height of the ‘Celtic Tiger’, become the first social housing scheme developed in Cork by the Peter McVerry Trust.

A collaborative project between the trust and Cork County Council, the complex adjacent to the library car-park in the heart of the town, was purchased and renovated at a cost of €1.4 million and contains eight completely self-contained units.

“In 2021 we supported more than 10,000 people impacted by homelessness. We will continue to work as effectively as possible to reduce the number of people in homelessness across Ireland and give more people the key to their own front door,” said Mr Doyle.

For more information about the Peter McVerry Trusts and to view their 2021 annual report visit www.pmvtrust.ie.