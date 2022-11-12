Pearse Flynn named Cork Person of the Month for November

The November Cork Person of the Month is Pearse Flynn to mark his work in creating green energy companies in Cork and further enterprises in his beloved hometown of Ballycotton. Pearse rose to fame for running some of the world’s biggest tech and telecom companies over the decades. His name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch on January 27th next at the Rochestown Park Hotel. Pictured at the award presentation l/r Pat Lemasney, Southern; Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser; Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, AM O’Sullivan PR; Pearse Flynn, Cork Person of the Month; Sandra Carey, Irish Examiner; John Lehane, Lexus Cork. Photo by: Tony O’Connell Photography

Pearse Flynn, the businessman who invested millions of his own money into numerous businesses in the Cork region creating hundreds of jobs, has been honoured with the November Cork Person of the Month award.

Mr. Flynn is originally from Ballycotton and has invested substantially in the East Cork village where he grew up fishing for crabs and lobster. Over the last two years he has established the green energy companies EIH2, Green Rebel and ActionZero. Between them the companies employ more than 100 people with plans to grow this number even further by the end of the year.

He developed the restaurant and music venue, Sea Church in Ballycotton, which has hosted a number of musical acts including Moncrieff, Jerry Fish and Hudson Taylor as well as a very successful comedy festival last month.

Mr Flynn has also invested in the award winning Michelin Bib restaurant Cush, Ballycotton Sea Adventures and he was instrumental in the building of a playground and car park in the coastal village. All of these ventures combined have created many jobs in the Ballycotton area.

Green Rebel provides site investigation and data services to the offshore wind sector across three divisions while EIH2 is Ireland’s first green hydrogen production company. ActionZero meanwhile creates a decarbonisation solution for companies moving from fossil fuels to renewable electricity.

Mr Flynn has also been involved in some of the world’s biggest tech and telecom companies. He previously managed the sale of Alcatel for nearly €12 billion.

Speaking about the Cork Person of the Month award, Mr Flynn said it was an honour to be recognised in this way.

He said: “It is humbling to think that I’ve been honoured with such a prestigious award. I love my home county and, in particular, my native Ballycotton, and it was always my goal to invest in this area. I wanted to create businesses that would bring visitors to the village but at the same time compliment its beauty.”

Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan said, “Pearse Flynn’s investments have brought hundreds of jobs to the Cork region and Sea Church is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after music and events venues in Cork so I’m delighted to be able to bestow this honour on him.”

Pearse Flynn will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch on January 27th next.