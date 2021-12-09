Pauline Mclynn and Pete Wedderburn join protest against hare coursing

Pat Randles, Mary Forde, Agnieszkq, Iwo and Lily Jurczyk pictured at the Millstreet Rally protesting at the closure of Millstreet Town Park for close on four weeks to facilitate a coursing meet

CELEBRITIES Pauline McLynn and TV vet Pete Wedderburn have given their support to a campaign started by a Millstreet woman to stop a hare coursing meeting which has closed the Town Park for most of the month of December.

The Town Park, which is administered by a voluntary committee, was closed on Monday in accordance with a tradition which originates from the purchase of the land in 1957 to accommodate Millstreet Coursing Club as it attempts to acclimatise hares in advance of their involvement in a two day coursing event on December 31 and New Year’s Day.

The section of the park which has been closed off to walkers and others who wish to avail of the park facilities is now being used by the Coursing Club to allow the hares the opportunity to get to know the field where in three weeks time they will be pitted against greyhounds.

A protest was held on Saturday night before the weekly Mass and a number of locals bearing placards made their objections known. A petition containing many comments objecting to the coursing meeting has attracted 300 signatures online.

Local woman Siobhán Bourke was involved in the protest and said the local Boys National School attended by her children backed on to the park where, at present, the hares can be heard being chased around the park.

“My child was so upset on Sunday night at the thought of going into school and hearing this that I’ve withdrawn him from school while this going on and I’m home-schooling him,” she said.

“It was really sad to see the Town Park close and the wire going up.”

She said she had contacted both the Departments of Education and Agriculture to voice her objections but to no avail.

The Corkman sought a response from Millstreet Coursing Club prior to going to press but there was no response. One member we did reach said that he would not furnish us with contact details for others as ‘it would not be right’.