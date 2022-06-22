Pat launches new album at McAuliffe Heritage Centre in Newmarket

Boherbue native Pat Fleming’s album ‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’ was recorded completely live with no copying or pasting
The melodic and haunting cadences of Sliabh Luachra music echoed around the magnificent setting of the McAuliffe Heritage Centre in Newmarket last week as Boherbue native Pat Fleming launched his new album ‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’.
The Árdnaceol Concert started off on the right note with a full housein their seats from early on. Pat was joined by a host of talented performers for his launch, including his wife Maria Cotter, Timmy O’Connor, Meadhbh Walsh, Mike Guerin, Gary O’Brien, Tim Browne and the ‘Long way home’ duo, with Newmarket native Philip Linehan on MC duty for the evening.
Pat Fleming is very passionate about maintaining the integrity of the music of Sliabh Luachra and he hugely enjoyed collaborating with 87-year-old Timmy O’Connor who he describes as “a renowned musician”.
“We are playing the music in the old style as it was handed down through the generations and I would love to have younger musicians take up this way of playing because many of them are not listening to this type of music nowadays” he said.
Pat and Timmy recorded the Album ‘live’, meaning there was no copying and pasting in the studio, techniques that are widely used in modern recordings.
“This is pure raw traditional music and I hope it will keep the tunes of musicians who have passed away alive for future generations to enjoy,” he said.
Pat noted that he was the last of the generation that grew up listening to greats like Maurice O’Keeffe, Johnny O’Leary and Paddy Jones.
“I’m glad I had the opportunities to meet and play with those fantastic musicians and many of their great tunes are featured on the album,” he said.
‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’ can be purchased online at www.sliabhluachramusic.bandcamp.com