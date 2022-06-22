Pat launches new album at McAuliffe Heritage Centre in Newmarket

Sisters Eileen Lehane, Margaret Daly and Mary Stack pictured at the árdnaceol Concert in Newmarket which featured the launch of Pat Flemings CD ‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Timmy O’ Connor, pictured with Pat Fleming, was one of the guest musicians at Pat’s CD launch at the McAuliffe Heritage Centre, Newmarket last weekend.

Newmarket natives Raymond O’ Sullivan and Mossie Angland with Julia McAuliffe (daughter of the late John Paul McAuliffe) and her husband Chris Tzoukos who are visiting from Australia for the forthcoming McAuliffe Clan Gathering.

Local musician Marie Forrest was at Pat Fleming’s Concert at the McAuliffe Heritage Centre in Newmarket.

Mai and Eilís Hourigan and Alison Fitzpatrick pictured at the launch of Pat Fleming’s CD at the McAuliffe Heritage Centre in Newmarket.

Pat Fleming pictured with his Aunt Mary Ann Casey, Brosna, first cousin Joanne Casey, Brosna, and first cousin Conor Daly, Knockaclarig, at his CD launch Concert at the McAuliffe Heritage Centre in Newmarket.

Pat Fleming pictured with musicians Tim Browne, Kylie Anderson and Owen Schinkel at his CD launch in Newmarket.

Pat, Maria and Cara Fleming, Pat parents Lottie and Mike Fleming and Maria’s parents Mary and Mike Cotter pictured at the launch of Pat’s CD .

Pat Fleming with his wife Maria and daughter Cara at the launch of his new CD ‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’ at the McAuliffe Heritage Centre, Newmarket last weekend. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Pat Fleming, Boherbue, pictured with musicians Meadhbh Walsh, Timmy O’ Connor, Maria Cotter, Owen Schinkel, and Tim Browne who were among the Artists who performed at his CD launch Concert. Also included are Philip Linehan who was MC for the evening and An Cultúrlann Custodian Mossie Angland.

The melodic and haunting cadences of Sliabh Luachra music echoed around the magnificent setting of the McAuliffe Heritage Centre in Newmarket last week as Boherbue native Pat Fleming launched his new album ‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’.

The Árdnaceol Concert started off on the right note with a full housein their seats from early on. Pat was joined by a host of talented performers for his launch, including his wife Maria Cotter, Timmy O’Connor, Meadhbh Walsh, Mike Guerin, Gary O’Brien, Tim Browne and the ‘Long way home’ duo, with Newmarket native Philip Linehan on MC duty for the evening.

Pat Fleming is very passionate about maintaining the integrity of the music of Sliabh Luachra and he hugely enjoyed collaborating with 87-year-old Timmy O’Connor who he describes as “a renowned musician”.

“We are playing the music in the old style as it was handed down through the generations and I would love to have younger musicians take up this way of playing because many of them are not listening to this type of music nowadays” he said.

Pat and Timmy recorded the Album ‘live’, meaning there was no copying and pasting in the studio, techniques that are widely used in modern recordings.

“This is pure raw traditional music and I hope it will keep the tunes of musicians who have passed away alive for future generations to enjoy,” he said.

Pat noted that he was the last of the generation that grew up listening to greats like Maurice O’Keeffe, Johnny O’Leary and Paddy Jones.

“I’m glad I had the opportunities to meet and play with those fantastic musicians and many of their great tunes are featured on the album,” he said.

‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’ can be purchased online at www.sliabhluachramusic.bandcamp.com