Pat Buckley - temporary eviction ban must come into effect immediately

A CORK TD has called on the government to introduce an “immediate” ban on winter evictions, saying any delay in introduction the measure would result in “even more children and adults being forced into homelessness.”

On Tuesday the Government signed off on a temporary ban on new evictions, with the measures expected to pass through the Oireachtas before the end of the month.

However, Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley said he was very concerned by speculation that the ban may not take effect before December.

“There is already severe housing crisis here in Cork. Any delay in the introduction of the eviction ban will only result in more adults and children being forced into homelessness in Cork,” said Deputy Buckley.

“A temporary ban on evictions will not solve the core problem, which is the Government’s failure to deliver an adequate supply of social and genuinely affordable homes,” he added.

Deputy Buckley said that while the temporary ban on evictions was a step in the right direction it must be accompanied by a package of other measures needed to accelerate the delivery of public housing to meet social and affordable needs.

“Any such package must do more to bring vacant units back into stock, include the delivery of high quality permanent modular homes and increase the purchase of private rental homes with HAP and RAS tenants in place and at risk of eviction,” said Deputy Buckley.

“It is also vitally important that measures cut the red tape that is slowing down the delivery of badly needed social homes,” he added.

The Cork East Deputy said that the Government must respond to housing needs with greater urgency if what he described as a “winter catastrophe” is to be avoided.

“Every day, people in Cork are paying the price of the Government’s failure to tackle the housing crisis and it isn’t good enough,” said Deputy Buckley.

“Too many people here are stuck paying sky high rents or in cramped accommodation while they are priced out of ever owning their own home,” he concluded.