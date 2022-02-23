Park closed as trees uprooted by Eunice

Several trees in St Gobnait's Wood in Baile Mhúirne were uprooted during Storm Eunice.

SEVERAL trees including oak, holly and sycamore were uprooted and knocked during Storm Eunice in St. Gobnait’s Wood in Baile Mhúirne, a designated Special Area of Conservation.

The pathways leading from the car park to the cemetery along the forest path have had to be closed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service due to the damage caused by the storms last week.

According to Ted Cook, a heritage specialist who is an authority on ancient and old growth woodlands, the latest storms have caused more damage because older storms had created a pathway into the forest.

He said that Hurricane Darwin in 2013 and Hurricane Ophelia had caused severe damage and this had opened up the wood for further damage, much of which occurred at the weekend.

He also said it was his opinion that a clear out of rhododendron carried out by the National Parks and Wildlife Service around twenty years ago should have been stretched out to take longer, five to seven years rather than 24 months, as this had removed some of the cover from the trees. He acknowledged that it was a ‘balancing act’.

“My advice is don’t just do something, sit there as the forest will repair itself, just like the Gearagh is doing.”

He added that pathways should be made safe for the public.

“That wood will never die, climate change will never threaten that wood, those old oak and holly trees have seen it all - they have a history which goes back 9,600 years.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Ní Mhúineacháin said that she had noticed the damage caused by the storms in the wood. “St Gobnait’s Wood is a great facility for locals and it has a great variety of trees.”