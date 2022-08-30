Parents of Blarney toddler ‘truly blown away’ as the public rally behind little Olivia

Shortly after she was born toddler Olivia Whyte (above) underwent delicate surgery on her oesophagus. After being placed in a medically induced coma for three-weeks tests showed she had epilepsy and her brain had undergone significant volume loss. Photo courtesy of the Whyte family.

AN online fundraising campaign set up to raise money for a Blarney toddler who will need specialist medical treatment for the rest of her life has exceeded its initial target of €50,000 within less than a fortnight of being set up.

Following her birth in April 2020 it became apparent that Olivia Whyte required delicate surgery on her oesophagus, which could not be done in Ireland.

Her father Daniel explained that Olivia spent the first six-months of her life in Temple Street Children’s Hospital prior to being transferred overseas by the Air Corps for the surgery, which involved her being kept in a medically induced coma for three-weeks to allow her oesophagus to heal.

“Devastatingly, Olivia did not wake up the same baby. Our baby girl lost all her skills and had complete regression. She couldn’t do anything. She couldn’t even smile,” said Daniel.

Three weeks later Olivia started having seizures and tests confirmed that she had epilepsy and that her brain, which was normal pre-surgery, had undergone significant volume loss.

“We have been told that Olivia’s brain volume loss is significant and will impact her life forever more. Olivia’s head growth was also normal pre surgery. But post op, it has now dropped below the chart,” said Daniel.

“She has difficulties with muscle tone, balance and coordination, and we are told she needs to wear leg braces for the rest of her life,” he added.

Daniel said both he and his wife Gwen “cannot find the words to express the devastation we feel that our daughter will need care for rest of her life,”

“Right now, she should be running around, talking and laughing with her two older sisters and doting on her new baby brother. The lives of her siblings have now also been altered forever. Who will care for Olivia when we are gone? Where will she go to school? The worry for our beautiful girl is never-ending,” said Daniel.

While Gwen had planned to return to work as a teacher once Olivia had recovered from surgery, what she described as the “shocking and broken state of services for people with disabilities in Ireland” means she has effectively become Olivia’s full-time carer, leaving the family of six to struggle solely on Daniel’s income.

“Olivia needs intensive therapy, and we have taken it upon ourselves to seek the best services to help our daughter reach her potential. We want to provide her with therapies and specialist equipment that she needs to have a better quality of life,” said Gwen.

While Olivia has been fortunate enough to secure a much sought-after place at the world-renowned NAPA paediatric therapy centre in Boston and at the Swim Lab International therapy programme in Limerick, Gwen said these private therapies are “excruciatingly expensive.”

To help cover the cost of the treatments and specialist equipment Daniel and Gwen have set up the online appeal at www.gofundme.com/f/r8nf8-for-olivia, which at the time of going to press had reached a grand total of €53,660.

“We have been truly blown away by the support we have received so far and give our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to Olivia’s fundraiser far. This money will help her in so many ways by enrolling her in more intensive therapy programmes and getting her the equipment that she needs to progress developmentally,” said Gwen.

“It is very difficult for us to share Olivia’s story, but this isn’t about us, it’s about Olivia and doing everything that we can to help this amazing girl reach her true potential,” she added.