Páirc will be for GAA first

Concerts such as the recent Ed Sheeran gigs will remain on the fixture list at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but not during the Munster Championship. Cork Senior Footballers and Hurlers will have priority in future.

CORK’S premier GAA ground, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, will no longer be used for major concerts at times when they might clash with Championship participation by Cork’s senior hurlers or footballers.

This was the undertaking given by Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan at this week’s meeting of the Cork County Board, held days after Cork were well beaten by Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn in the Munster semi-final, a game which would have been held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh were it not for the two recent Ed Sheeran concerts at the venue.

While the Ed Sheeran concerts were held two weeks ago, it would take at least three weeks for the playing area to fully recover as it would have to be resurfaced. This led to Cork’s football fixture being played at Páirc Uí Rinn and the hurling clash with Clare, which was to be a home game for Cork, was played in Semple Stadium.

“The County Chairman gave this undertaking, that in future the Championship window would be avoided for concerts,” said County PRO Francis Kenneally.

“There will have to be concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh going forward but they won’t be allowed to take place when they clash with Cork’s involvement in the championship.”

If Cork lose to Waterford this weekend they will be out of the All-Ireland hurling series.

The considerable debt burden on Páirc Uí Chaoimh following its recent refurbishment – and bearing in mind that there are plans for further development at the venue – means that Cork County Board will be seeking to maximise revenue opportunities for the venue.

Later this year, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host concerts featuring Elton John at the venue.