Painstaking work is ongoing at town’s Church of Ireland building on Castle St.

St. Colman’s Church of Ireland in Macroom was the focus of attention during Heritage Week as we were given a fascinating insight into the work that’s going on at present to restore the tower as part of a phased development to provide the town with what could be a dedicated arts space.

I spent a fascinating hour recently in the grounds of St. Colman’s Church of Ireland on Castle Street as a group of lucky enthusiasts were given an insight into the work going on at the centuries old building.

More than €215,000 has been allocated for emergency restoration works at the building which had lain mostly idle since being gifted to the town by the Church of Ireland in 1992.

Standing on one of the most prominent sites in the town, the plan is to refurbish the old church, which has been disused for some years now, so it can be used as a community asset. Perhaps it could be a space for art exhibitions and, in that case, it would augment the growing cultural provision in the town which now has two schools of art and, as we know, work is ongoing at the site of the Briety Gap to rebuild the former library and theatre/cinema.

Those in attendance for the Heritage Week event were given an update on the project and future plans for the building by Ray Higgins, Snr Exec Architect, Cork County Council while outlining the history of the building and the approach for these works was Oisín Creagh, Conservation Architect, The Design Forum.

We were also shown the painstaking work which goes into to repointing the old brick work to ensure that the building which has lasted hundreds of years already has a new lease of life where it will not alone just exist but be in full bloom again.

A few square meters a day is being repointed and while that sound like meagre progress to the untrained, having seen the work that goes into this first hand, it is a fair measure of good progress being made.

After the tower is complete, hopefully before the end of the year, the idea is to tackle the rest of the building and while this will be a significant project requiring substantial funding, Cork County Council senior executive Nicola Radley, who was present on the day, is confident that the funding will be found to finish the job.

It’s a worthy piece of work to honour the links with the past and to give an old building a new life as Macroom approaches a bright bypass future.