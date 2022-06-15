Over 400 young Cork people on waiting list for the Jigsaw mental health service

FIGURES released by the HSE revealing waiting times for access to the Jigsaw youth mental health service have been described as “extremely worrying” by Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley.

A support service for young people between the ages of 12-25, Jigsaw offers online and in person therapeutic help and advice with the aim of promoting youth mental health and mobilising community societal change on the issue.

While the waiting list figures released on foot of a Sinn Fein parliamentary question do come with the caveat that referrals to the service increase by 25% between January and April, Deputy Buckley said delays in accessing the initiative were unacceptable.

The figures released by the HSE showed that there are currently 2,016 young people in the 14 Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) areas across the State waiting to access the Jigsaw service, with waiting times of up to 19 weeks.

In the Cork there are 404 young people waiting to be given their first appointment, the highest total of any CHO with an average waiting time for same of 18 weeks.

Deputy Buckley, who is the party’s spokesperson on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, said the waiting lists in Cork, which is up from 11 weeks in 2021, has called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly “urgently engage” with the service to address the issue.

“The figures released to Sinn Féin have revealed extremely worrying wait times, which have increased by seven weeks over the figure for last year,” said Deputy Buckley.

He said that every expert working in the field of child and adolescent mental health would agree that early intervention is “absolutely vital” in avoiding enduring and worsening problems in the future.

“Yet, these figures reveal that if a child or young person seeks out care, they are in all likelihood going to be faced with extended waiting periods. These wait times are simply unacceptable and put those in need of help and their mental health at a very serious risk,” said Deputy Buckley.

“Behind every number is a young person who needs help and should have access to services in a timely way. This cry for help from our young people cannot fall on deaf ears,” he added.

Calling on Minister Donnelly to urgently engage with Jigsaw to address the lengthening waiting list, the Middleton based TD said children and young people in Cork “deserved better”.

“We desperately need to move away from the postcode lottery for resources are put in place to end these long waits,” said Deputy Buckley.