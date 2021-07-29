Over 40 Cork pharmacies now administering Pfizer vaccine

THE Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has said the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is now available in more than 40 pharmacies across Cork, calling for this to be extended to all pharmacies registered to administer vaccines have access to it.

Since pharmacies started vaccinating in mid-June they have administered more than 125,000 vaccines. The vast majority of these have been the Janssen vaccine, which is available to people aged from 18-43 and 50 and over.

A small number of pharmacies, selected due their proximity to HSE vaccination centres, are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 18 and over.

IPU secretary general Darragh O’Loughlin said now the eligibility for vaccines has been expanded to younger age groups the challenge of getting to vaccination centres will be amplified.

“Younger people are less likely to have access to a car, often have childcare constraints and may have less flexible employment. Convenience will be key to completing the vaccination campaign and that is what local pharmacies offer,” said Mr O’Loughlin. He said that the feedback had been universally positive, with a huge demand from all age groups.

“Pharmacists are trained, experienced vaccinators and, after long campaigning to be able to vaccinate their local communities, are delighted to finally have the opportunity to support the campaign,” said Mr O’Loughlin.

However, Mr O’Loughlin warned that unless the level of demand was matched by supply, pharmacies will be left with no options but to suspend vaccinations.

“We know that supplies of the Janssen vaccine may be limited for a time, therefore we are calling for all participating pharmacies to be provided with supplies of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine as well,” said Mr O’Loughlin.

“More more than half of the Irish population lives within one kilometre of a pharmacy and 85% live within 5km. So, expanding pharmacy vaccinations would create over 950 vaccination locations in practically every town and village. The full reopening of our society depends on the pace of the vaccine roll-out. By utilising the proven capacity of pharmacies in full that pace can significantly increase,” he concluded.

Abbey Pharmacy, Mitchelstown.

Boots, Macroom.

Boots, Mitchelstown.

CHC Pharmacy, Charleville.

Coachford Pharmacy, Coachford.

Deasy’s CarePlus, Macroom.

Deasys Pharmacy, Macroom.

Doneraile Pharmacy, Doneraile.

Duffy’s Pharmacy, Castletownroche.

Haven Pharmacy Burkes, Macroom.

Railway View Pharmacy, Macroom.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Charleville.

Lyons Family Pharmacy, Fermoy.

Mari Mina Pharmacy, Rathcormac.

Matt Murphy Pharmacy, Macroom.

McCauley Health & Beauty, Fermoy.

Mullins Pharmacy, Charleville.

Pharmacy FirstPlus Tower, Blarney.

Reens Pharmacy, Millstreet.

Sheehan’s Pharmacy, Newmarket.

Stack’s Allcare, Fermoy.

Thornhills Pharmacy, Kildorrery.

Walsh’s Pharmacy, Fermoy.