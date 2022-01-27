Over 3,000 children are now waiting for therapy in North Cork

THE Government has been called on to allocate resources for the provision of a range of therapies required by more than 3,000 children in north Cork.

The revelation that there were 3,092 children on a waiting list for a range of therapies including speech-and-language therapy, opthalmology, dietetics, occupational and physical therapy came from local Cork East TD Seán Sherlock as figures were released to him following a Dáil question.

“We can see the blockages within different therapies from successive Parliamentary Questions on the matter,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“It’s clear that the area of speech and language is one of considerable difficulty and one of the areas where the most delays are occurring in North Cork.

“Over 1,000 children and families are awaiting some form of SLT under early intervention.

“The longer such delays go on, the more likely other issues develop, necessitating further therapies within families.

“We need to know if more admin or more therapists are needed in order to alleviate the blockages and delays facing families.

“We must target the funding and the personnel to these areas in order to support families.”

Deputy Sherlock confirmed the full numbers for children across North Cork awaiting intervention were broken down as follows: ophthalmology, 886; speech-and-language therapy, 1,024; psychology, 329; occupational therapy, 549; physiotherapy, 195; and dietetics, 109.

The numbers for those awaiting therapy in north Cork mirrors a wider issue for children and families desperate for support across the Cork/Kerry HSE region.

Deputy Sherlock pointed to the fact that there were over 18,000 children awaiting speech-and-language therapy nationally, and that 7,026, almost 50 per cent, were in the Cork and Kerry HSE region.

In terms of speech-and-language therapy in the Cork-Kerry region, 1,475 children are awaiting assessment, while 2,473 children are waiting for initial speech and language therapy, and 3,078 children are waiting for further therapy.

“Each number is a child and family awaiting intervention, we need to be mindful of that and not lose sight of it, even with such large waiting lists,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The metrics show the different waiting times being experienced by families, and we know speed is of the essence in order to mitigate further complications for the child concerned.

“We’ve seen monies allocated and yet we are still faced with high numbers.

“We must know where the blockages are and what is needed by front-line workers to treat children swiftly.”

The figures relate to the period up to the end of September 2021 and are the latest figures available.

They do not take into account separate figures for children who are awaiting therapies in specialised Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNTs), of whom there are 2,848 awaiting initial assessment in County Cork alone.