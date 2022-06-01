Ornua announces ‘record year’ with operating profit up by 1.3%

THE country’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products, Ornua, has delivered what the co-operative said was a ‘record year’, revealing its operating profit was up by 1.3% over the course of 2021.

The company, which last year marked its 60th year in business, has published its operating and financial results for 2021, with CEO John Jordan saying it had made a “strong, stable and sustainable performance” despite what he said were “persistent challenges”.

The results showed the co-operative reported an “excellent trading performance”, with an annual group turnover of €2.5 billion, representing a 6.9% increase on the figure for 2020.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) came in at €177.4 billion with an operating profit of €153.7 billion, up by 0.7% and 1.3% respectively.

“This performance was achieved as Ornua maximised value through a combination of growing its branded product range, expanding its innovation capabilities, and leveraging its strong customer partnerships and international scale,” read the report.

As of December 26 last, the co-operatives net assets were valued at €671.2 billion compared to €603 billion 12-months earlier, an increase of 11.3%.

“This performance delivers on our commitment to maximise returns to our member co-operatives and the 14,000 farmers who supply them, with a 13.5% increase in our Ornua Value Payment in the year,” said Mr Jordan.

He said it was another record year for Kerrygold, with volume up by 12% on 2020, with the brand continuing to be the fastest selling butter in Germany and number two in the lucrative US market.

There was good news in particular for the North Cork area, with an ambitions €40 million plan to expand the Kerrygold Park butter processing plant in Mitchelstown given the green light by An Bord Pleanála, bringing a significant jobs boosts to the town.

The company said the facility would play “an essential role in enabling the long-term growth of the brand for the benefit of both Irish farming families and the wider Irish economy”.

Ornua Ingredients also performed strongly expanding its product portfolio in Europe and the Middle East and expanding its US footprint through the acquisition of Whitehall Specialities, which Mr Jordan said would “unlock significant innovation and manufacturing capabilities. “

“Our 60 years in business has stood to us in our capacity to respond to change and to continue to deliver for our customers, colleagues, and shareholders,” said Mr Jordan

Ornua said that the challenges lay ahead for the co-operative and the wider dairy sector, including the impact of inflation on raw materials, packaging, fuel, energy, and salaries that will put “significant competitive pressure” on many businesses this year.

It said geopolitical instability, global trade barriers, supply chain challenges, and market volatility will also continue to have a significant impact and will need to be monitored and managed closely.

“While challenges persist in 2022, we are commercially and strategically well-placed to manage their impact on our business and continue to return value to our member co-ops and the Irish farming families that they represent,” said Mr Jordan.