Opera House to host charity screening of new Civil War documentary series

Pro-treaty Free State soldiers use British artillery to attack the anti-Treaty Republican army who established their headquarters in the Four Courts in Dublin during the Irish Civil War. Photo: Walshe/Getty Images

THE RTÉ Concert Orchestra will provide the live soundtrack for a special charity preview screening of an episode of a fascinating new documentary series ‘The Irish Civil War’ at the Cork Opera House on Tuesday, September 13.

Tickets for the screening, which will preview the second episode of the three-part series narrated by Brendan Gleeson, are available at www.corkoperahouse.ie priced at €10 with proceeds going to Cork Penny Dinners.

The screening, with soundtrack composed by Natasa Paulberg performed live by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, will be followed by a panel discussion by expert historians on how the Civil War unfolded 100 years ago.

A collaboration between RTÉ and University College Cork the documentary, which will air on our TV screens in November, tells the story of the conflict offering an in-depth analysis of its root causes and origins, its political and social complexities and its wide-ranging and long-lasting legacy.

Based on the hugely successful and critically acclaimed Cork University Press ‘Atlas of the Irish Revolution’, ‘The Irish Civil War’ is the latest documentary collaboration between University College Cork and RTÉ.

It follows on from ‘The Hunger’, which was based on the ‘Atlas of the Great Famine’ and ‘The Irish Revolution’ series based on ‘Atlas of the Irish Revolution’.

UCC academic Dr John Borgonovo, one of the editors of ‘The Atlas of the Irish Revolution’ said the new series integrates the expertise of a number of Irish Civil War specialists at UCC, as well as academic contributors from other institutions.

“We are particularly pleased to see the scholarship from the ‘Atlas of the Irish Revolution’ publication brought to an Irish television audience. Our book took a ‘bottom up’ rather than ‘great man’ approach to the Irish Civil war, a perspective that also features in the television series,” he said.

Speaking about the new series its co-executive director John Fitzgerald, UCC’s director of information services and university librarian, said it adopts “a new perspective on arguably Ireland’s most pivotal historical experience.”

“Over three episodes, it re-examines the causes and the terrible events of the Civil War, using leading experts and adopting the perspective of the ordinary person, to ask: Why did this war happen? Who did it really impact? What is its legacy?”

Fellow executive director Colm Crowley, head of RTÉ Cork said the broadcaster was delighted to once again partner up with UCC to deliver a powerful new Irish historical series.

“The collaboration has so far delivered documentaries that have had a huge impact on audiences not just in Ireland, but in the United States and Europe,” said Mr Crowley.

“This unique model underlines RTÉ’s determination to bring to Irish audiences the very best in quality public service broadcasting, which in this case is only possible thanks to UCC and production partners Tyrone productions,” he added.