Open invite to savour the splendour of Doneraile Park

VISITORS to Doneraile Park this coming weekend will be offered a fascinating insight into the history of the stately 17th century Doneraile Court and its magnificent 400-acres of parkland and historic walled gardens. As part of Heritage Week 2021 celebrations the Office of Public Works (OPW) will be hosting two free guided tours of the venue, revealing the history of the Estate and how it has evolved over the centuries. Once considered to be one of Ireland’s ‘hidden gems’ the majestically beautiful surroundings of Doneraile Park are a secret no more. Prior to Covid the Park attracted almost half-a-million visitors each year, making it, by some considerable measure, Cork’s most popular free visitor attraction. The ever increasing popularity of Doneraile Park, its impressive landmark building and its immaculately manicured historic gardens, was also evidenced by the fact that visitor numbers regularly exceed a host of other well-known attractions including The National Museum of Ireland - Archaeology, Farmleigh and The Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Estate. In 2019, a vision five-decades in the making finally came to fruition with the opening up to the public of the ground of floor at the stately 17th century Doneraile Court. Standing majestically at the heart of the estate, Doneraile Court is surrounding by 400-acres of walled parkland containing surprises around every corner including its stunning collection 17th, 18th and 19th century gardens that are unique to Ireland and the UK. On Saturday OPW guides Margaret O’Riordan and Mary Leamy will conduct a tour of the Doneraile Court walled Gardens to the south of the Court. The tour, which will start at 3pm at the Cork Avenue Gate (The Lord’s Gate) will look at the people who over the centuries have developed and tended the gardens. The tour will detail at how the estates gardens were planned and look at the social lives of the people who have maintained them over the years from the people who drew up the plans to the generations of locals who have cared for them. On Sunday local historian and author Michael O’Sullivan will conduct a guided walk from the main car-park at 2.30pm entitled ‘The Evolution of Doneraile Estate from the 17th Century to the Present’. Michael is the author of the 2020 book ‘A Taste of Doneraile Park’, a fascinating insight into the history of Doneraile Estate, many of the colourful characters that have graced it over the centuries and the numerous attractions that lie just waiting to be discovered by visitors. Visitors to the Estate will also be able to take a free tour of the restored ground floor of Doneraile Court, which is open to visitors from 10am-5pm from Thursday through to Monday. These tours need to be booked in advance at www.donerailestate.ie.