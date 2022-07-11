Open Day to offer a sneak preview of DIY SOS Mitchelstown initiative

Ger with Baz Ashmawy at the site of the DIY SOS project at Kingston College.

The late Cora O’Grady’s sister Ger, with Cora’s children Luke and Lilly and Baz Ashmawy of the DIY SOS Big Build Ireland team.

THE Kingston College Trust has joined forces with a local group set up to help the family of a Mitchelstown lady who tragically passed away earlier this year whilst taking part in the ‘Climb for Charlie’ fundraiser.

On Sunday members of the public will get the chance to have a sneak preview of the work undertaken by Baz Ashmawy and his DIY SOS Big Build Ireland ‘army of heroes’ to renovate six houses at Mitcheltown’s Kingston College for Ukrainian refugee families - while also helping to secure a bright future for Cora O’Grady’s two young children.

Following Ms O’Grady’s tragic death as she climbed Galtymore last April, the Croi Cora Project was established to address the family’s most immediate need, which is to adapt Cora’s sister Ger’s house in order to provide Luke and Lilly with a secure home.

Inspired by the enormous generosity and volunteer effort from Mitchelstown and beyond, Bishop Paul Colton of the Kingstown Trust has said he was only too delighted to support the fundraising efforts of the Croi Cora Project.

With the backing of the Trust a number of Cora’s family and friends have once again come together to coordinate and fundraise for Croi Cora.

“In a similar fashion to the DIY SOS Big Build model, a team of local architects, engineers and tradespeople are also donating their time, skills and materials to design and manage the work on Ger’s house,” said a Croi Cora spokesperson.

“People’s generosity has been incredibly touching and truly humbling,” they added.

As part of this drive the doors of the six renovated houses at Kingston College will be thrown open to the public between 1pm and 6pm this coming Sunday, with adults availing of the opportunity to see the work undertaken asked to make a €10 donation to the Croi Cora Project.

A team of volunteers will guide visitors through the houses and their gardens at half-hourly intervals, offering an insight into the sheer scale of the work undertaken to restore the houses over a period of just nine days.

“Like the community effort that has supported the O’Grady family in their hour of need, no effort was spared by tradespeople, suppliers and volunteers to ensure the success of the DIY SOS project,” said the spokesperson.

This included the restoration of windows and doors in keeping the historic fabric of these protected structures, the installation of new kitchens and bathrooms, the painting of walls, wiring, plumbing, furnishing and the reclaiming of gardens.

“Sunday’s Open Day will provide a unique opportunity for the public to see this incredible transformation for themselves before the DIY SOS programme screened on RTE next year. It will also offer an insight into what it takes to complete such a mammoth project as well as an opportunity for visitors to learn about Kingston College’s rich history, ” said the Croi Cora spokesperson.

“These homes will provide an oasis of calm for the Ukrainian families that have experienced unspeakable loss and trauma. Now these stunning Georgian houses have been restored, once they are no longer needed for this emergency, any member of the community can apply for housing through the Trust,” they added.

In the meantime, the work to convert Ger’s home for Lilly and Luke will continue apace.

“The response to the Croi Cora Project has been truly heart-warming and we hope that the money raised through next Sunday’s Open Day will be of considerable help in helping to reach our ultimate goal – that of giving Lilly and Luke the future that Cora had always hoped for them,” said the project spokesperson.