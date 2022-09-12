Open day of fun, education and remembrance at Macroom Garda Station

Macroom/Millstreet Municipal Council chairperson Cllr Eileen Lynch and Aindrias Moynihan TD joined Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, Superintendent Joseph Moore and members of Macroom Station party laying a wreath in memory of deceased members of the force during the recent Open Day at Macroom Garda Station.
Garda Jonathan Coveney, Superintendent Joseph Moore, Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan and Garda Ciaran McCrory at the laying of the wreath for deceased Gardaí at the recent open day in Macroom.
Scouting Ireland members Antoni, Orla, Cian and Ashling paid a visit to Macroom Garda Station's Open day recently.
Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan and Superintendent Joseph Moore present Sergeant BrianHarte with a medal to mark the establishment of the Gardaí 100 years ago during the recent Open Day in Macroom.
Garda Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan and Superintendent Joseph Moore presented Garda Orla Doyle with a medal to mark 100 years since the establishment of the Gardaí during the recent open day.
Chief Superintendentnt Con Cadogan and Superintendent Joseph Moore present Garda Brian Hegarty with a medal to commemorate the centenary of the establishment of the Gardaí Síochána during the recent open day at Macroom Garda Station.
Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan presented retired sergeant Jiim Nyhan with a commemorative medal marking the centenary of the Gardaí during the recent open day at Macroom Garda station. Also pictured is Superintendent Joseph Moore of Macroom Garda Station.
Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan presenting Inspector Eamonn Brady with his medal marking the centenary of the Gardaí. Pictured on the right is Superintendent Joseph Moore of Macroom Garda Station.
Lily and Deirdre Tobin with Garda Orla Doyle at the recent Open Day at Macroom Garda Station.
Garda Patrick O'Toole tries to put the cuffs on Junior Garda Teddy Ring during the recent Open Day at Macroom Garda Station.
