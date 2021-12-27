Omicron impact is evident in latest LEA infection rate

A STARTLING increase of COVID 19 infections in the Kanturk Local Electoral Area has given a clear demonstration of the impact of the new Omicron variant on what was up to now a declining infection rate.

There were 128 more infections reported in the two week period ending on Monday, December 20, than in the two weeks up to December 13.

The latest figures show there were 362 cases in Kanturk LEA, up from 234 the previous week, with an infection rate of 1451.8. That was an increase of 513.2 on the previous week’s reported infections.

This puts Kanturk LEA above the national average of infections, 1344.3 per 100,000 of the population.

The figures reported in other local LEAs are not as alarming as those in Kanturk.

In Mallow LEA, for instance, there were 373 cases, up from 348 cases the previous week. This increase in reported cases led to a small increase also in the infection rate, up from 1193.5 to 1278.3.

There was a small increase in the infection rate in Fermoy which rose from 1329.5 to 1354.2 per 100,000 of the population.

This increase was produced by nine additional reported cases, up to 493 on December 20 from 484 the previous Monday.

In Macroom there was a decrease in the actual number of reported cases, down from 520 to 502 cases.

The infection rate per 100,000 was down from 1411.4 to 1362.5.

All over the county, apart from Kanturk LEA, the reported case numbers appeared to be bearing downward.

In City LEAs the figures also appeared to be heading downwards with falls in four of the five metropolitan wards.

There was a significant increase in Cork CIty South East, up from 611 to 693 cases while the infection rate increased from 1411.4 to 1619.8.

The LEA with the highest infection rate in Cork is Cobh for the second week in succession with 567 cases. This is down from 612 while the infection rate is down to 1661.8 from 1793.8.

The LEAs with the lowest infection rates in the County are Bantry, with 128 cases, and Skibbereen with 262 cases. Skibbereen is sbowing an uptick of 20 cases with a corresponding increase in the infection rate.

The next update of LEA figures for case numbers and infection rates will be published on Friday next, New Year’s Eve.

Given the record breaking levels of reported cases on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, this is likely to give a clearer picture of the impact of Omicron on infection figures in Cork and across the country.