Oisín and Siobhán win the pandemic debate for Govt.

WHETHER or not the Government is doing a good job in dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is often a subject of heated debate.

But UCC students Siobhán Ní Chróinín and Oisín Ó Síocháin managed to shed some light on the subject and, in the process, win themselves the All Ireland Third Level Debating Championships organised by Irish language organisation Gael-Linn last week.

The two-person team was selected as the winner of a keenly-argued contest on the motion that the Government was doing a good job dealing with the pandemic.

But once Oisín, a first year Law and Irish student who hails from Donoughmore, and Siobhán, a native of Knocknakille near Millstreet and in her second year of a B.Ed and German degree, got their teeth into the motion and studied it, they felt they were on a winning track.

“When we first heard the motion, we thought we were getting the harder side to argue but as I looked into it more deeply, I saw how we could make the argument effectively,” said Siobhán, a past pupil of Millstreet Community School where she cut her debating teeth.

“I made the point that the vaccine rollout has worked well and that the Government had done well by putting public health ahead of the economy.

“They closed pubs, clubs and many shops for months and many lives were saved.”

As far as Oisín is concerned, measures like the Pandemic Unemployment Payment had helped ensure people could survive when they couldn’t work or lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The debate took place last Friday during the Oireachtas festival and the UCC team, representing the College’s Irish language society, An Chuallacht, were pitted against teams from Trinity College, the National University of Ireland Galway and University College, Dublin. The last time the society won the title was in 2016.