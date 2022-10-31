October INMO ‘Trolleywatch’ total for Cork was the highest on record

The Cork University Hospital (CUH) was the most overcrowded hospital in the country during October, with 1,342 patients waiting for treatment on trolleys.

UNLESS the Government and HSE take “meaningful interventions” to address the growing overcrowding crisis “we are going to be in perilous situation in our hospitals this winter.”

That’s the stark warning from the Irish Hospital and Midwives Organisation (INMO) after they recorded the second highest October figures for patients waiting on trolleys for treatment since their ‘Trolleywatch’ count was established in 2006.

The figures revealed there were 10,679 people on trolleys in emergency departments over the course of the month, second only to the 2019 October figure of 11,452.

The INMO pointed out that this represented a 25% increase on the same period last year and more than double the figures for 2020.

The October 2022 total included 393 children under the age of 16 – the worst month for paediatric overcrowding on record.

The Cork University Hospital (CUH) has the dubious honour of being the most overcrowded in the country with 1,342 patients on trolleys, the highest October ‘Trolleywatch’ figure ever recorded.

It was a similar scenario at the Mercy University Hospital, where there were 483 patients on trolleys during the month – beating the previous October high of 354 set in 2017.

The total number of patients waiting for treatment at the CUH, Mercy and Bantry General during October stood at 1,878, comprehensively beating the previous record of 1,342 set in 2019.

The INMO has already expressed concerns about the possibility of a ‘twindemic’, resulting from an increase in Covid cases and flu infections, crippling emergency departments over the winter months.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the union’s members cannot be expected to deal with the anticipated demand on emergency departments at current staffing levels.

“We are now in a situation that unless we see meaningful interventions from the HSE and Government, we are going to be in a perilous state this winter in our hospitals,” warned Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“We have seen three instances of over 600 people on trolleys in the past week alone. This is not sustainable for nurses, midwives and other patient-facing staff,” she added.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said unsafe staffing levels were going to be a feature of this winter unless there are targeted recruitment and retention plans in each hospital to allow for more nurses and midwives to be recruited at the pace at which they are needed.

In addition to calling for the Directors of Nursing and Midwifery in individual hospitals to play a greater role in the recruitment process, Ms Ní Sheaghdha called on the Department of Health and the HSE to “state when exactly capacity will be used from the private sector”.

“All capacity that is available to the State at this point must be made available until at least March. Our members and the patients they will be caring for must be assured that all beds that can be used, will be,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“We urgently need access to private hospital resources, increased staffing and a detailed time-line for the winter plan,” she concluded.