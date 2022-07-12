October date set for return of the popular Munster Maths & Science Fair to Mallow

Jenny and Harry Duggan, Mallow; Niamh Willis, Mallow and Chloe, Aoibheann and Katlyn Linehan, Boherbue, met Caroline Ainslie of Bubbly Maths at the 2019 Munster Maths & Science Fair in Mallow.

HAVING fallen victim to the Covid pandemic for the last two-years, the Munster Maths & Science Family Fair is set to make a welcome return to Mallow later on this year.

Organisers of the popular free event, which normally attracts thousands of visitors, have confirmed the event will return to its spiritual home at the Mallow GAA Complex in Carrigoon on Sunday, October 16.

An extension of the Mallow Development Partnership’s (MDP) innovative Maths & Science Primary Schools Project the fair was originally established to showcase STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related projects to children.

Local schools have continued to form a core component of the fair, with primary and secondary schools from the greater Mallow area exhibiting projects each year.

However, over the years the fair has developed into something far bigger, with leaders from industry, research and third level institutes coming on board, holding a wide array of engaging and interactive experiments, demonstrations and displays throughout the day.

The organising committee is looking optimistically ahead to October with a spokesperson saying that planning for the fair is already at an advanced stage.

“This will be the long-awaited 10th anniversary of the fair which is organised by Mallow Development Partnership through its network of local volunteers, sponsored by Cork County Council and generously supported by the Irish American Partnership,” said the committee spokesperson.

“We have received an incredibly positive response, with more than 30 exhibitors having already committed to participating in this year’s fair,” said the spokesperson.

These include Baltydaniel National School, Blackrock Castle Observatory, Blackwater Engineering, Cork Electronic Industry Association, Inland Fisheries Ireland, the Patrician Academy, Munster Technological University, Stryker, Nutty Scientists, the South East Technological University and University College Cork to name-check just a few.

“The key aim of this entertaining fair remains, to create an awareness of the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) that surrounds our everyday living, work and recreation activities,” said a committee spokesperson .

“In addition to the wide range of engaging and interactive experiments, demonstrations and displays there will be some exciting new features to be announced in the coming months to celebrate this special anniversary. People can stay up to date with all future announcements via the Munster Maths & Science Family Fair Facebook page,” they added.