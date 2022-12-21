Cork

Objection lodged against 96-unit Mallow Spa Glen residential development

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a ruling on the case by April 20 next year. Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

THE decision by Cork County Council to green light a 96-unit houisng development in Mallow has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In November council planners granted permission to Brookhill Investments Mallow Ltd for the residential development on a site at Old Course, Spaglen Mallow.

