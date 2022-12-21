Objection lodged against 96-unit Mallow Spa Glen residential development

THE decision by Cork County Council to green light a 96-unit houisng development in Mallow has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In November council planners granted permission to Brookhill Investments Mallow Ltd for the residential development on a site at Old Course, Spaglen Mallow.

It made provision for a mix of detached three-bed houses, two & three bed townhouses and apartments contained within three, three storey blocks.

Vehicular access to the development, which will include an open space, bicycle parking facilities, landscaping, and other ancillary works, will be via the existing entrance from the L-1207 road.

A Natura Impact Statement had been submitted along with the application, which was given the all clear last month with a number of conditions.

These related to a variety of isses including rthe safeguarding local amenities, the protection of biodiversity, the prevention of water pollution and ‘in the interest for orderly development’.

However, a spanner has been thrown in works in the form of the objection against the ruling lodged by Wild Ireland Defence GLC.

The submission raised a number of issues, including that Cork County Council had failed to properly assess the impact of the development on the freshwater pearl mussel within the Munster Blackwater catchment area.

Full details of the submission can be viewed on the planning section at www.corkcoco.ie.

A decision on the case is due to be made by April 20 next year.