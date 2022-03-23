Ó Riada film is shortlisted for prestigious RTS prize

Doireann Ní Ghlacaín's film about her grandfather, Seán Ó Riada, has been shortlisted for a Royal Television Society award.

A FILM about Seán Ó Riada presented and written by the grand-daughter who never met him has been nominated for a prestigious Royal Television Society award.

‘Seán Ó Riada - Mo Sheanathair’ was broadcast on TG4 at Christmas and secured one of the station’s largest audiences over the festive period.

In the documentary, Ms. Ní Ghlacaín confessed to being a little angry with her grand father because of her assumption that he had died due to alcoholism.

On that basis she set out to find out more about her grandfather.

In the documentary, Doireann, an accomplished musician and singer and a Phd candidate for her research on the Múscraí sean nós tradition, travels to Paris where her grandfather lived and worked for a period in the 1950s when he was trying to establish himself as a composer in the European tradition.

She also spoke to several of his children to find out more about their relationships with their father. Responding to Doireann’s question about her grandfather’s ability to drink, in the course of which she admitted having felt cross with her grandfather, his son Peadar Ó Riada said: “I wouldn’t be angry with him at all, a person lives their life as best they can.”

Other projects to be recognised on the RTS award shortlist include Jim Sheridan’s series for Sky about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork, Murder at the Cottage.