Nurses fear ‘twindemic’ could see Cork hospitals swamped this winter

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for a hospital-by-hospital action plan to prevent overcrowding in hospitals over the winter months.

FIGURES showing that almost 1,500 people were waiting on trolleys in Cork hospitals last month have raised fears among nurses of a potentially catastrophic ‘twindemic’ of Covid and flu cases this winter.

Although Covid cases surged during the traditional flu season in 2020/21, the number of flu cases dropped dramatically with expects putting this down to measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

However, the relaxing of Covid related measures has seen flu cases creeping back up and nurses fear this, combined with a surge in Covid cases, could create the perfect storm for hospitals over the coming months.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said figures showing dramatic year-on-year increase in the number of patients waiting on trolleys across the country last month was a “serious cause for concern”.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) was the second most overcrowded hospital in the country during July with 1,000 patients waiting for beds, behind University Hospital Limerick at 1,268.

A detailed analysis of the figure for the CUH showed this was highest July total since 2019 and only the second time the number had reached the 1,000 mark since 2016.

The Mercy University Hospital had 401 people on trolleys and Bantry General 84– both figures representing the highest July count since 2016.

Overall, there were 9,191 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals during July – up by 52% on the same period last year and a staggering 166% on the figure for July 2016.

INMO director of professional services, Tony Fitzpatrick, said unless a hospital-by-hospital plan was put in place to tackle overcrowding “we are in for a very bleak winter in Irish hospitals, which will see nurses and patients in extremely unsafe conditions.”

“The level of hospital overcrowding we have seen throughout this summer has been a cause of serious concern. Since the beginning of May we have seen 27,832 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals,” said Mr Fitzpatrick.

“ The fact that 95 children under the age of sixteen have been without hospital beds in July should absolutely not be tolerated,” he added.

He said Ireland needed to heed the warnings from health experts in Australia when it comes to mitigating the combined impact of flu and Covid the coming months.

Currently, Australia is battling what has been labelled a ‘twindemic’, with record numbers of patients being admitted to hospitals with flu and Covid.

Mr Fitzpatrick said Ireland simply cannot afford to face the same problem this winter, insisting that Covid and flu vaccinations should be offered to healthcare workers here as soon as possible.

“Nurses and other healthcare staff cannot be expected to sustain this type of pressure right into the winter. If the Government and HSE are serious about retaining those who already work in the health service, meaningful action must be taken to ensure safe care conditions for both patients and staff,” said Mr Fitzpatrick.

“No nurse wants to have to care for patients in sub-optimal conditions,” he added.