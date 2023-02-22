Novel show for 70th Nth Cork Drama Fest

The Living Will was performed at the last North Cork Drama Festival in 2020 - the festival resumes this year after a three year Covid hiatus.

The 70th North Cork Drama Festival was launched at the Four Winds Bar and Restaurant last week before a god attendance.

Festival chairman Rev. Fr. Anthony Sheehan said he was delighted to announce the return of the cultural event in Charleville after a lapse of three years due to the Covid pandemic.

Fr. Sheehan thanked his colleagues on the present committee for their dedication, and he also paid tribute to those who have gone before in staying loyal to the event. He said it was a significant achievement to have kept the annual premier drama competition in North Cork alive over that long period. The event was interrupted only by the Foot and Mouth outbreak in the country in 2000 and the recent Covid pandemic.

Festival director Dermot Cregg said there would be eight presentations competing in open and confined competitions from March 3rd to 11th next at the local community hall. “For the first time ever there will be a non-competitive guest performance by the Doneraile Drama Society who will present the play ‘The Cobweb’s Glory’ on Saturday night, 4th March. The Cobweb’s Glory is a three-act comedy set in rural Ireland and tells the story of the greyhound named The Cobweb.

It was written by three Listowel men Bryan McMahon, Michael Kennedy and Paddy O’Connor. It is bound to attract a capacity audience to the community hall after its successful run in Doneraile.

Among the cast is Gerard Roche, who is no stranger to Charleville audiences having participated in many of the Shoestring Theatre Company’s productions at the Schoolyard Theatre.

The festival comes on the heels of the world premiere of the professional presentation of ‘The Bell Ringer’, which is attracting capacity audiences at the Schoolyard Theatre since it opened on the 1st February. This play, written and directed by Charleville native Charlie McCarthy, ends its run on Sunday, 26th February.