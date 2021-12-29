‘Nothing but the same old story’. Report finds house prices rose by 7.7% in 2021

A combination of weak supply and strong demand saw house prices continue on an upward trend during 2021.

“Nothing but the same old story”.

That was how Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor in Economics at Trinity College Dublin, described the findings of the latest Daft.ie Housing report, which gives an overview of trends within the Irish residential sales market during 2021.

The report has found that house prices rose nationally by 7.7% over the course of the year – mirroring the house inflation figure in the Daft.ie report 12-months ago.

“It seems somehow fitting that - in a year that was determinedly far too like its predecessor despite everyone’s hopes things would move on – the measured annual change contained in this end of year report is, at 7.7% , the same as in 2020,” wrote Prof Lyons in his introduction to the report.

“Indeed the rate is, uncannily, almost exactly the same as the average for the four-year period from 2015 – 2018 (of 7.8%). So, nothing but the same old story, you might say, about the sales market in Ireland this year,” he added.

While Professor Lyons said regional differences in house prices were likely to make headlines, with rural homes increasing in price more rapidly than those in urban areas, there were glaring similarities right across the housing market - one significant one being the lack of house available to buy.

The report found that as of December 1 there were just 11,483 homes available to buy online across the State, down almost 4,000 from 12-months earlier and the lowest on record since the Daft.ie series began in 2007.

Professor Lyons wrote that, with the exception of Dublin which has been struggling with huge housing shortages 2015, the number of homes available to buy at the start of December was “at an all-time low”.

“Covid-19 has shaken up Ireland housing market, that’s for sure, but the underlying dynamic of weak supply given strong demand hasn’t gone away,” wrote Professor Lyons.

“While supply seems set to improve over coming years, easing pressure in the market, we will no doubt see more signs of a system under pressure before things turn,” he warned.

The disparity between rural and urban areas was very much evidenced in Cork, with prices in the county increasing by 7.6% during 2021, with the average house costing €255,576 – representing a 78.4% increase from the lowest point, or rough, in 2013.

House prices in Cork City rose by 5.5% during 2021, with the average price of a home standing at €313,436 – representing a 90.9% increase from the 2013 trough.

While the report did not provide a breakdown of the current supply of houses across Cork city and county, it did note that supply across Munster mirrored that experienced across the country.

It found that as of December 1 there were just over 3,400 properties on the market across the province, down from 4,568 on the same date a year ago. It is worth noting that the figure in December 2020 was down from almost 6,800 in December 2019.

However, one impact of Covid-19 reflected in the Daft.ie report was the number of transactions that took place in Munster between January and September of 2021, which increased from 8,200 over the same period in 2020 to 10,300 – a rise of 26%.