North Cork’s Leaving Cert Class of ‘22: ‘We’re just glad it’s finally started’

Leaving Cert students give the thumbs up to Paper One English 

Relieved smiles from Emma O' Riordan and Ashley Ferris after completing English Paper One at Boherbue Comprehensive School. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Shannon O&rsquo; Shaughnessy, Aoife O&rsquo; Neill, Eva O&rsquo; Keeffe and Makayla Hourigan started the Leaving Cert at Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Scoil Mhuire Kanturk Leaving Cert students Josh Drumm, Evelyn O&rsquo; Brien and Hayley Buckley discussing English Paper One with their Teacher Katie Cahill after completing their first exam on Wednesday morning. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Pablo Fierro chatting to his English Teacher Katie Cahill after he completed English Paper One at Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Margaret Casey and Emma O' Keeffe started their Leaving Cert at Boherbue Comprehensive School. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Rory Sheahan, David Shine, Ciarán Carroll and Conor Sheahan taking a breather after completing English Paper One at Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Robyn O' Carroll and Nathan Duggan pictured after emerging from English Paper One at Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk students Aidan Carroll, Nojus Perminas, Donal O&rsquo; Donoghue and Sarah Coughlan were all glad that the Leaving Cert had started on Wednesday. Expand

STUDENTS across north Cork have hit the ground running in this year’s Leaving Cert exams as opening paper, English Paper One, seems to have been met with approval from most students. Despite being the first cohort not to have physically sat a Junior Cert, after the English exam on Wednesday students told The Corkman that they weren’t too overwhelmed and had taken things in their stride as they returned to the exam halls. Take, for instance, Robyn O’Carroll of Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk, who said: “The first paper went fine, I was quite happy with it”. Classmate, Nathan Duggan, said he was delighted at the new format of the papers. “It was great that there was one less question to answer compared to papers in previous years,” wsaid Nathan. Pablo Fierro, also Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk said it had been a good paper, adding: “The essay about friendships was easy enough to do and also the question about writing to Greta Thunberg about the global warming crisis”. Another pupil at Scoil Mhuire, Josh Drumm, agreed. “I think the two years of remote learning during Covid made it harder for our year to study but I was happy enough with the paper. ” Over in Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk, Aidan Carroll, was a happy camper. “We got off to a great start, it was easy enough,” he said. Also at Coláiste Treasa, Shannon O’Shaughnessy, was slightly less enthusiastic: “It was doable but I think it could have been better, tomorrows (English Paper Two) will be more challenging”. Meanwhile, Coláiste Treasa’s Nojus Perminas said it was easier than expected. “Yes, it was good as the past two weeks of waiting to start have been fairly stressful,” he said. And classmate Donal O’Donoghue added: “I found it ok, we’re all really glad the exams have started”. Margaret Casey of Boherbue Comprehensive was also happy with the questions. “I thought the subject of the personal essay was quite unexpected, but overall the paper was ok,” she said. And finally, Emma O’ Keeffe, Boherbue Comprehensive, said she was just relieved that it has finally started. “You can’t really concentrate on studying during the last week before the exams, the first paper was ok.”

