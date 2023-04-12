North Cork venue prepares for major Three Day Eventing meet

SOME of the world’s top Three Day Event riders and horses are preparing to head to the north Cork venue of Ballindenisk when it hosts the first international competition of 2023 in two weeks time.

The competition to be held between April 27-30 at Ballindenisk is seen as a vital preparation for the upcoming European Championship which is to be held in France later this season.

Among the top international riders expected to compete at Ballindenisk are Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Kevin McNab as well as Irish international competitor Sian Coleman.

Spectators at the competitions can expect keenly contested riding across eight different classes during the four days of competition.

Sponsors NutriScience are sponsoring the 4 star long and short classes which are sure to be highly competitive.

According to Nutriscience Sales Manager Padge Whelan said the continuation of their sponsorship demonstrated the company’s commitment to the eventing sector.

“This is our third year sponsoring at Ballindenisk and the Spring event is always exciting with the competition season just getting going,” said Mr Whelan.

“It is such a pleasure to work with Peter Fell (Course Designer) and his team, who always do a great job,” he added.