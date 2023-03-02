North Cork venue packs them in for Kilbrin GAA’s hilarious play

Eoin O'Riordan, Claire O'Riordan and Stephen O'Reilly at the Kilbrin GAA Drama preentation " I’m the one for you". Picture John Tarrant

Kilbrin GAA are living up to their word from their hugely successful drama presentation “I’m the One for You” as it meets a massive response with capacity attendances enjoying a super production.

Club Secretary Jennifer Casey is thrilled with the reaction from audiences far and wide with full houses expected again this weekend.

“Over the years Kilbrin has been associated with stage entertainment from Variety Shows to Tops of the Towns and it’s terrific to be back following a three year absence owing to Covid”, said Jennifer.

The current offering ‘I’m the One for You “ written by Jimmy Keary is a three act comedy about the struggle to find love in rural Ireland.

It centres around a story about a middle-aged farmer Gerry O’Malley (Edwin Casey), with his household duties helped by cleaner Dorrie Sinnott (Angela Lyons) who fancies the farmer.

However, Dorrie is eyed by another bachelor farmer (Ronan O’Sullivan) as a newcomer to the village, divorcee Ruth Hickey (Una Cremin) strikes up a rapport with Gerry. Producer Celine Hayes draws on a mix of experienced talent involved in addition to newcomers Ashleigh O’Sullivan, Micheál O’Riordan and Pat Drumm.

The remainder of the cast is Edwin Casey, Angela Lyons, Ronan O’Sullivan, Celine Hayes and Beatrice Daly.

The current play remembers former cast member and great friend Niall O’Sullivan who was a regular supporter of the Kilbrin Drama Group.

“We’ve dedicated this year’s production to Niall, he was a member of our group from the beginning and brought to us the most wonderful sense of fun and community.

“No one could tell a story quite like Niall and we were extremely privileged to have Niall part of our group”, said Celine.

Kilbrin’s Community Centre is well equipped to stage such undertakings and the drama has become a source of revenue for Kilbrin GAA club.

The show continues on this Saturday and Sunday, and prospective patrons are advised to book tickets in advance if possible by calling 087-9547757 or 087-3968652.