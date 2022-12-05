North Cork towns to be connected as new daily Local Link Cork bus service hits the road

The new service will run each day between Mitchelstown and Mallow.

THERE has been good news on the double for public transport services in north Cork, in particular for people living and working in the Mitchelstown area.

Transport for Ireland (TFI) has announced that this week will see the commencement of a Local Link Cork bus service connecting Mitchelstown to Mallow.

Route 523, which came into service on Monday, will operate daily with four return services through Monday to Saturday and three on Sundays and public holidays .

TFI Local Link Cork manager David O’Brien said the new service, which will cover areas along the route including Kildorrery, Shanballymore and Doneraile will provide “greater frequency and flexibility and ever before.

“The service will also facilitate commuters to access train services from Mallow for onward connections,” said Mr O’Brien.

The new route one element of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan developed by the National Transport Agency, which is aimed at facilitating greater connectivity for people living outside of major urban centres.

Mr O’Brien said the service is available for people with the Free Travel Pass and there will be an affordable fare structure, with people using the TFI Go App able to avail of additional fare savings.

“This new service will provide people living along the route access to services and onward connections on a daily basis. It will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these areas,” said Mr O’Brien.

“People will now have greater access to a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges and hospital appointments, along with onward train and bus connections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bus Eireann has announced major enhancements to its Route 328 service from Mitchelstown to Limerick, including the tripling of its daily frequency including at peak commuter times and improved options for connecting with Irish Rail services.

The news has been welcomed by Mitchelstown Business Association secretary Sara White.

“The upgraded Bus Éireann Mitchelstown to Limerick route is a great benefit to the town. The increase in the frequency of the service is especially welcomed by local businesses,” said Ms White.

Bus Éireann Route 328 serves Mitchelstown, Galbally, Ballylanders, Knocklong, Hospital, Herbertstown, Caherline Cross, Caherconlish, Limerick.

Updated service details and timetables are available at www.buseireann.ie.