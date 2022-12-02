North Cork town to hold anti-racism rally on Saturday in response to protests over asylum seekers arriving in Fermoy

‘Refugees are welcome in Fermoy’. That is the clear and unequivocal message ahead of a planned gathering set to take place in the town on Saturday in response to the arrival of asylum seekers to the town this week. Dozens of people gathered outside the gates of St Joseph’s Convent in Fermoy, the former home of the Presentation Sisters, on Wednesday evening to protest at the arrival of the refugees. During the anti-immigration protest there were calls for asylum seekers to be deported, amid chants including ‘get them out’ from the crowd. The issue has deeply divided the local community, with many people taking to social media to express their feelings on the sensitive matter. Among them is a group called Fermoy and Mallow Against Racism (FAMAR), which has urged people to meet at the Cistercian Monks statue outside the Protestant Church in Fermoy at noon on Saturday behind a ‘Refugee’s Welcome’ banner. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon the FAMAR appealed for ‘calm and compassion’, urging people not to gather outside the gates of St Joseph’s. “We know there are some concerns regarding the arrival of asylum seekers at the Convent and a demo outside the centre has been called for. We understand people’s fears & concerns and the needs for answers at this time. But, we are appealing to people not to protest outside the centre where women and children have just arrived,” read the post. The group said those people that had arrived in Fermoy were International Protection applicants, predominantly families from countries including Syria, Afghanistan, and Somalia. “Many of these people are fleeing war, persecution, ethnic cleansing and have been uprooted from their homes and have been placed in a foreign country, hours away from home, their families and their communities. These people are uncertain about their futures and are scared, many of them have children who are also scared. This planned protest outside the Presentation Convent will only scare them further, especially the children, at a time where they are most vulnerable,” said FAMAR. “We ask that you look for other ways to raise your concerns and have your questions answered. If you feel the need to demonstrate please don’t do it at the centre for the sake of the children who have been through enough.” While their appeal went unheeded by a group of up to 70 protesters, a statement issued by management and staff at St Joseph’s Convent said the were “delighted” to welcome 62 guests to the centre. “All the families that arrived originate from areas of conflict throughout the world. They comprise mothers, fathers, daughters, and sons. We would like to reassure everyone that most of our guests are women and all of the male guests at St Joseph’s are part of a family unit,” read the statement. “In summary we would like to reiterate that there are no single males in our facility. We thank sincerely the local Fermoy Community who have been so supportive in helping us as we settle and look after our newly arrived guests.”

On Friday FAMAR again took to social media using the strap-line ‘Refugees Are Welcome in Fermoy’ and calling on people to join Saturday’s gathering.

“We are a community in shock today at protests targeting refugee children and their families at their accommodation in the town. This is not Fermoy. We are a town that has welcomed refugees and continues to welcome refugees,” it read.

“Join us for a Photocell behind a large “Refugee’s Welcome” banner. The space will be welcoming, and family friendly. So, bring your friends, your family, and your homemade banners with positive messages of solidarity and support for all the refugees in the town.

We shouldn’t have to do this, but we cannot let hate and division take root in our town. We are many; they are few.”

Up to 77 people can currently be accommodated in St Joseph’s.

A briefing notice to county councillors from the Department of Children’s Temporary Emergency Accommodation Programme for International Protection Applicants indicated that additional capacity will be brought on in phases over a number of weeks to year-end.

“Bringing the full capacity to 150 people. The residents will consist of families, couples and single females. This will not be a centre for single males,” read the briefing notice.



