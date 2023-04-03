North Cork town could be facing a five-year wait before any new homes are built there

CONCERNS have been raised that serious deficiencies in the Kanturk waste water treatment system could result in no new homes being built in the town for at least another five-years.

The unlikely scenario has come to light after it emerged a planned six-unit housing development in the town may be mothballed as the local treatment plant has, according to Irish Water, already reached capacity.

Raising the issue at Monday’s municipal district committee meeting, Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) referenced a letter received by the engineer representing the applicant from Irish Water, which said the Kanturk wastewater treatment plant was “constrained and has insufficient capacity to accommodate further development in the area.”

“We regret to advise you that while there is adequate capacity within the existing network to facilitate your (water) connection, your proposed wastewater connection cannot be progressed at this time,” read the letter.

While Irish Water said they had a plan to upgrade the treatment plant, Cllr Moynihan said that it was his understanding an Irish Water official had told the engineer this will not happen until 2028.

“If I am understanding this correctly, this means that not a single new residential unit can be built in the town of Kanturk for at least another five-years,” said an outraged Cllr Moynihan.

Cllr Moynihan said this would be totally unacceptable, given what he said was the “huge demand” for new homes in Kanturk.

“While has been a lot of significant recent developments in Kanturk such as the new school and major improvements to the local road network we need new housing to compliment these,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“There is also the fact that the town is in need of major regeneration within the context of dereliction,” he added.

A point also raised by Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG).

“Kanturk is a town that we as Cork County Council are going to put a lot of focus into in terms of vacancy rates and turning around dereliction, on Percival Street in particular,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“In light of this, it is very worrying indeed that Irish Water is restricting connections to either new or existing developments” he added.

Cllr Gerard Murphy (FG) said it was his understanding the sewage system had been upgraded in the not too distant past.

“If there is an issue with the plant, we need the county engineer to liaise with Irish Water to determine exactly what they perceive the problems to be,” said Cllr Murphy.

“We need to assess what works were done previously (to the plant) and why they did not cope for the projected growth of Kanturk town under the County Development Plan,” he added.

Following on from this, Cllr O’Shea asked that if it was a case that elements of the plant were not working as they should, could they be repaired in the short term to accommodate increased capacity allowing for new residential developments.

Cllr Gearóid Murphy (FG) that given the huge emphasis now being placed on the provision of housing across the country, it was not good enough that homes are being held up in a major town due to a lack of a waste water connection.

Thanking his council colleagues for their input, Cllr Moynihan said it was clear that Irish Water need to provide clarity on the situation “as a matter of urgency.”

“I agree with Cllr Gerard Murphy. The county engineer must make contact with Irish Water to see what the position is in regard to Kanturk,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“I genuinely hope this is a resolvable situation, by from my reading of the situation I have serious concerns that it may not be,” he added.