North Cork town could be facing a five-year wait before any new homes are built there

The Kanturk waste water plant has reached capacity and may not be ungraded until 2028

Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF). Expand

Bill Browne

CONCERNS have been raised that serious deficiencies in the Kanturk waste water treatment system could result in no new homes being built in the town for at least another five-years.

The unlikely scenario has come to light after it emerged a planned six-unit housing development in the town may be mothballed as the local treatment plant has, according to Irish Water, already reached capacity.

