North Cork TD Seán Sherlock invites public to have their say on local healthcare provision

WITH rural Cork facing a chronic shortage of general practice doctors as more medics reach retirement age, a North Cork TD is inviting members of the public to share their own personal healthcare stories.

Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock is asking people from across North Cork to take part in a survey aimed at compiling their experiences over the past two months,

He is hoping the findings of the survey will help provide a valuable insight into the current state of the healthcare system at local level and the issues that need to be addressed.

“I am hearing from quite a lot of people about their inability to get access to basic medical services, be that GP, out of hours or hospital care,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said that even before the findings of the survey are collated there was a clear and obvious need to more GPs to become available across the North Cork region.

“The shortage of GPs is having a massive impact on people seeking an appointment with a doctor. This is not the fault of the GPs currently doing the best that they can. It is down to the lack of GPs within the healthcare system in North Cork, especially in relation to out of hours services,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“People need the basic access to healthcare protected. The more people were hear from through this survey the better the luxuries we can compose on services needed in areas of North Cork like Mallow, Fermoy and Mitchelstown,” he added.

To take part in the survey visit https://tinyurl.com/SeanSherlockTD.