Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

North Cork TD Seán Sherlock invites public to have their say on local healthcare provision

Deputy Seán Sherlock. Expand

Close

Deputy Seán Sherlock.

Deputy Seán Sherlock.

Deputy Seán Sherlock.

corkman

Bill Browne

WITH rural Cork facing a chronic shortage of general practice doctors as more medics reach retirement age, a North Cork TD is inviting members of the public to share their own personal healthcare stories.

Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock is asking people from across North Cork to take part in a survey aimed at compiling their experiences over the past two months,

Privacy