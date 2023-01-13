North Cork shop owner landed with €13,000 electricity bill

THE financial problems faced by struggling small independent rural businesses have been brought into sharp focus by the owner of a north Cork store who has been landed with a potentially crippling electricity bill.

Gary Martin, the owner of Egmont Stores in Churchtown who recently shared the whopping €12,910.32 bill on social media, has said the Government must be more proactive in supporting local business that are the hub of their respective communities to stay afloat.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on her Cork 103FM ‘Cork Today’ show Mr Martin said the same bill this time last year would have come in at between €6,500 - €7,000.

He further pointed out that the latest bill was triple that of what he would have received prior to price increases – despite the fact that he has installed solar panels on his building in a bid to help reduce his electricity bills.

Mr Martin said that while he has also tried to reduce energy usage by switching off equipment and rotating stock, that was not always possible as fridges and freezers have to be operational around the clock.

“Its very hard for a shop not to use electricity when you are not open,” said Mr Martin.

Asked if Government financial supports for businesses were of any help to him, Mr Martin said he falls short of the threshold for support under the Temporary Business Support Scheme by just €9 per day.

Ms Messinger Mr Martin’s situation summed up what many local business owners are currently experiencing.

“For some the future is not looking bright. By this time next year we will lose them is some additional supports are not put in place,” she said.

Mr Martin agreed, saying the Government need to be “more proactive than reactive” in supporting businesses like his as “we are keeping a lot of people in employment.”

“Touch wood it will never happen, but if the business were to close that means people having to go on social welfare payments,” he said.

When he posted his latest electricity bill on social media, Mr Martin assured people that price increases in his shop were necessary to ‘keep our heads above water, keep our staff in jobs, keep a shop in the village’ and not simply a way to ‘rob our wonderful customers blind’.

“Since Covid and the war in Ukraine were have seen increases in the price of products and have been adding cents on here and there to compensate for that, but there is only so much you can do,” said Mr Martin.

“You can’t add on 50% onto a bottle of ketchup – it just doesn’t work. So, you kinda drag back those couple of cents on products and hope you can manage to weather the storm,” he added.

Mr Martin was he was aware that people were in the same position as him.

“I don’t want to be charging above and beyond as people have bills to pay, it’s just that I have a business. I see it from both sides. I’m not going to rob people to price gouge. I want to make a few bob and they want to save a few bob,” he said.

Mr Murphy said that while the latest bill won’t “be a massive thing” it itself, it will suck up much of the profits the business has made over the past 12-months.

“But, we know that in eight-weeks time there will be another one, and that when the problem begins. Where does that money come from?”

Mr Martin urged people to support local businesses such as his, pointing out that his were close or at best forced to reduce opening hours or close for one day a week “the town will suffer”.

“There are hundreds of businesses like mine, week to-week, month-to-month, worrying about when that bill is going to come in. Its important for people in rural areas to think about where they shop and where the money they spend is going to end up,” said Mr martin.

“Its businesses like mine that keep rural areas ticking over,” he added.