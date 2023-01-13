Cork

North Cork shop owner landed with €13,000 electricity bill

We know that in eight-weeks there will be another one and that’s when the problem begins. Where does that money come from?’

Screenshot of the massive electricity bill posted to social media by Egmont Stores owner Gary Martin. Expand
Gary Martin, the owner of Egmont Stores in Churchtown (above), said there were hundreds of businesses like his across the country worrying about when their next bill will come through the door. Expand

Bill Browne

THE financial problems faced by struggling small independent rural businesses have been brought into sharp focus by the owner of a north Cork store who has been landed with a potentially crippling electricity bill.

Gary Martin, the owner of Egmont Stores in Churchtown who recently shared the whopping €12,910.32 bill on social media, has said the Government must be more proactive in supporting local business that are the hub of their respective communities to stay afloat.

