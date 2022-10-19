North Cork musical initiative aims to foster cultural diversity in communities by ‘solidarity thorough song’

THE founder of a successful Fermoy-based cross-community pilot musical project is encouraging other towns across Cork to follow in their example of reflecting cultural diversity by ‘solidarity through song’.

‘One Town, One Voice’ founder Graham Clifford, who also established the multi-cultural Sanctuary Runners initiative, said the musical project aims to set up other secular singing groups in communities across Cork comprised of Irish people and those from other countries who have made their homes here.

The ‘One Town One Voice’ initiative is funded by the Tomar Trust, a philanthropic trust set up by the late Fermoy man Dr Tom Cavanagh, who was a passionate advocate of community integration.

It is modelled on the success of the Fermoy International Choir, which has welcomed more than 200 members from 35 different countries since it was formed in 2019.

Mr Clifford said the choir, almost a quarter of whose members have moved to Ireland from other countries, has been key to enhancing community integration in the North Cork town.

He said the impact of the pilot, in Fermoy has been “just amazing”, attracting singers from Ireland, South Africa, Estonia, Iran, South Korea, Germany, USA, Brazil, Lithuania, French Polynesia, the Netherlands, China, Portugal, Antigua, the UK, France, Ukraine, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic.

“People come together to sing as a group working with a musical lead. It’s informal but with a common purpose and the fun, craic, social nights out, the bonding, the offshoot activities have all energised the area,” said Mr Clifford.

He said the hope now is that more towns will become involved.

“This is a wonderful initiative and can be so impactful. Our towns are now more culturally diverse and we must ensure everyone feels part of their towns so that they can contribute and enjoy being part of an Irish community,” said Mr Clifford.

“We want to establish One Voice Singers in towns, villages and communities right across Ireland. We’ll help with a little seed funding and provide a musical advisor to get them going,” he added.

It is envisaged that each summer a festival will be held in Fermoy bringing participating One Town One Voice groups from across the country to perform together

To find out more about the initiative and how start a One Voice Singer s group in your community visit www.onetownonevoice.ie.